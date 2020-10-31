Canada to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in next 3 years

The Canadian Government plans to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in three years, from 2021 to 2023. The plan is to make up for a shortfall caused in 2020 by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino, during a news conference on Friday.

READ:

READ:

Breakdown

* 401,000 new permanent residents- 2021

* 411,000 in 2022, and

* 421,000 in 2023 (an immigration rate equal to about 1% of Canada’s population).

He said, “The key to both short-term economic recovery and long-term prosperity is immigration.

“As with every other aspect of our lives, the pandemic has affected migration to Canada.”

The new target is about 50,000 per year higher than the previous goal.

READ:

READ:

To help make up the shortfall, Mendicino explained that the government would offer permanent resident status to temporary foreign workers, international students and asylum claimants already in Canada.

“Immigrants have been “critical” to Canada’s pandemic response, representing one in four health care workers in hospitals and elderly care homes. They also account for one-third of business owners in Canada.

“Whether they’ve been taking care of our most vulnerable, or putting food on our tables, newcomers have played an outsized role in our response to Covid-19,” he added.

READ:

What you should know

Canada, one of the top destinations of Nigerians, had expected to bring in 341,000 skilled workers, family members of Canadians and refugees this year.

Due to the closed borders and visa offices, quarantines and few available international flights, only a fraction were able to go to Canada.

READ:

Meanwhile, Nairametrics had reported in September when the Canadian government issued another round of invitation to 4,200 Express Entry Candidates, to apply for its permanent residency.

Canada held its 163rd Express Entry draw, inviting 4,200 immigration candidates to apply for permanent residence on September 16, being the second draw this month, with a comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score of 472. This is three points less than the previous draw held earlier in the month.

READ:

This draw matches the 4,200 ITAs issued in an Express Entry round on September 2, which ties it for the second-biggest draw ever. The biggest draw issued 4,500 ITAs on February 19, 2020. The large number of invitations being issued by Canada is a strong indication that it remains committed to welcoming high levels of immigrants in 2021 and beyond