Canada’s Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 920 invitations to candidates for permanent residency under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) through the Express Entry system.

This draw, conducted on July 2, 2024, required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 739. This move is part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to attract skilled workers from around the globe, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a diverse and vibrant economy.

The recent draw follows another on June 19, 2024, where the IRCC issued 1,499 invitations under the PNP, with a minimum CRS score of 663.

The lower score requirement in the June draw highlights the dynamic nature of the Express Entry system, which aims to balance opportunities for candidates across different CRS score ranges. The tie-breaking rule applied in the latest draw ensures fairness by prioritizing profiles submitted earlier when multiple candidates have the same lowest CRS score.

As of July 2, 2024, the CRS score distribution in the Express Entry pool indicates a competitive environment, with the highest concentration of candidates in the 451-500 range. Specifically, the distribution is as follows: 601-1200 (940 candidates), 501-600 (16,521 candidates), 451-500 (64,761 candidates), and decreasing numbers for lower score ranges.

What to know

The Provincial Nominee Program remains a key pathway for skilled workers seeking permanent residency in Canada. This program allows provinces and territories to nominate candidates based on their skills, education, and work experience.

Nominees must demonstrate their ability to contribute to the economic needs of the specific province or territory that selects them. Each province and territory administers its immigration programs within the PNP, targeting distinct groups such as students, businessmen, skilled workers, and semi-skilled workers. These targeted programs address specific labor market needs, ensuring a steady influx of talent to bolster local economies.

More insight

The Express Entry system, operated by IRCC, is the primary method for managing applications for permanent residency from skilled immigrants.

It encompasses multiple immigration programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Provincial Nominee Program.

Candidates in the Express Entry pool are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which assigns points based on various factors such as age, education, work experience, and language ability.

The CRS score determines eligibility for receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency. Regular draws are held approximately every two weeks, each with a specific cut-off score that candidates must meet or exceed to receive an ITA.