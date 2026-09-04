Nigeria denies backing failed coup attempt in Niger Republic

Nigeria has denied claims that it backed the recent failed coup attempt in the Niger Republic, rejecting allegations that the operation had the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and, by extension, the Federal Government.

Nigeria has denied claims that it backed the recent failed coup attempt in the Niger Republic, rejecting allegations that the operation had the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and, by extension, the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, saying claims circulating on social media linking Nigeria and ECOWAS to the attempted overthrow were false and intended to tarnish the country’s image.

The attempted coup took place on August 29, when mutinous soldiers launched attacks on key military and government facilities in Niger’s capital, Niamey, before the uprising was eventually suppressed.

What the Government is saying

The Federal Government said Nigeria remains committed to peace, constitutional order and democratic stability across West Africa, the Sahel and the wider African continent.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically rejects these claims as baseless, irresponsible, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and tarnish Nigeria’s image.”

The government said it would not support illegality or any unconstitutional change of government, irrespective of the country involved or those seeking to seize power.

It added that its position on the latest crisis in Niger had already been made clear in an earlier statement issued on August 30, when Nigeria expressed concern over the situation and called for a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order.

According to the Ministry, Nigeria’s longstanding foreign policy does not support the use of force to resolve political differences.

The government also urged Nigerians to disregard videos and narratives circulating online that sought to link the country to the failed attempt, insisting that Nigeria remained committed to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the African Union’s zero-tolerance policy towards unconstitutional changes of government.

Get up to speed

The latest unrest in Niger began on August 29 when mutinous soldiers launched coordinated attacks around some of the country’s most sensitive facilities in Niamey, including areas around the Diori Hamani International Airport, Air Base 101, the presidential palace and the state broadcaster.

The uprising involved disgruntled soldiers, including personnel reportedly drawn from frontline areas affected by worsening insecurity and jihadist violence. After hours of gunfire and clashes, forces loyal to the military government moved to contain the mutiny, with Russian forces also reported to have assisted in suppressing the uprising.

The latest failed coup attempt was particularly significant because it targeted a military government led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, who himself seized power in Niger through a military coup in July 2023.

At the time of the 2023 coup, President Bola Tinubu, who was also Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, condemned the military takeover and maintained that the swift and peaceful restoration of democratic governance in Niger was crucial, while opposing the use of military force as the preferred means of resolving the crisis.

Nigeria’s latest position therefore reflects its broader argument that opposition to military rule does not translate into support for another military takeover.

What you should know

The latest crisis comes amid a prolonged resurgence of military rule and unconstitutional changes of government across West and Central Africa.

Military governments currently remain in power in countries including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, while the region has witnessed a series of coups and attempted coups in recent years, raising renewed concerns about democratic stability across Africa.

The wave of military interventions also appeared to reach Nigeria in 2025.

In October last year, speculation emerged that the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day parade on October 1 was connected to an alleged military coup plot.

However, the Defence Headquarters initially dismissed reports linking the cancellation of the parade to an alleged coup, insisting that the decision was unrelated to any attempt to overthrow the government.

The matter later took a more serious turn after the DHQ confirmed in January 2026 that investigations had uncovered an alleged plot involving some military personnel to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

In April, the Federal Government filed a 13-count charge involving allegations of treason, terrorism and related offences against several suspects in connection with the alleged plot, with former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, also named in the case.

Nigeria has also intervened militarily to prevent an unconstitutional change of government in another West African country.

In December 2025, the Nigerian government confirmed that its armed forces intervened in the Republic of Benin following an attempted coup targeting President Patrice Talon.

Following the failed attempt, President Tinubu formally sought the approval of the Senate to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin as part of efforts to support peace and stability and protect the country’s democratic institutions.