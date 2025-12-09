President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the approval of the Senate to deploy Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin as part of a peace-support mission following last week’s failed coup attempt in the neighbouring country.

The President’s request was transmitted to the upper chamber on Tuesday, marking the next phase of Nigeria’s intervention under the umbrella of regional security cooperation.

“Pursuant to Section 5, Subsection 5, Part 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended,” the letter reads.

“I seek, in further consultation with the National Defence Council, the consent of the senate, for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin,” he added.

President Tinubu explained that the proposed deployment was prompted by a direct request from Benin’s President, Patrice Talon, who sought Nigeria’s assistance to stabilise the country after elements of the Beninese military reportedly attempted to overthrow the government.

Nigeria had earlier provided air support in response to the unconstitutional breach, helping regional allies secure critical state assets during the brief unrest.

Tinubu emphasised that the deployment aligns with the established security protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which mandates member states to defend democratic governance and provide mutual support in times of crisis.

Backstory

On Monday, the Federal Government confirmed that its armed forces intervened in the Republic of Benin on Sunday following an attempted coup targeting President Talon.

According to the presidency, Nigeria’s intervention followed two formal requests from the Beninese government seeking immediate military assistance to restore constitutional order.

The Presidency said the first request from Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought emergency Nigerian air support to repel soldiers who had seized the National Television station and regrouped at a military camp

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the ECOWAS had ordered the immediate deployment of its standby force to the Republic of Benin following an attempted military takeover targeting President Patrice Talon on Sunday.

On Sunday, Nairametrics reported that a group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television announcing the dissolution of the government in what appears to be a coup in the West African nation.

The troops referred to themselves as part of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR) and said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic”.

In a new twist, the government of Benin Republic announced that its security forces successfully foiled the attempted coup.

Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari earlier told Reuters that “a small group” of soldiers attempted to overthrow the government, but confirmed that forces loyal to President Patrice Talon had moved swiftly to restore order and secure key state institutions.