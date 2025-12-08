The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the immediate deployment of its standby force to the Republic of Benin following an attempted military takeover targeting President Patrice Talon on Sunday.

The directive was issued in a statement released by the ECOWAS Commission on Sunday evening, warning that it would take all necessary measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order and defend constitutional governance in the country.

Benin is the latest West African country affected by a wave of forceful military takeover in the region.

ECOWAS condemns ‘unconstitutional move’

Earlier in the day, ECOWAS condemned what it described as an “unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin,” after a faction of soldiers attempted to oust President Talon.

The regional body pledged full support to Benin’s government, including military reinforcement where necessary.

ECOWAS stated that it would stand by the people of Benin “to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity” of the country.

Standby force deployment formalised

In a follow-up statement, ECOWAS confirmed that consultations had been held among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government.

According to the commission, action taken was in line with Article 25(e) of the 1999 ECOWAS Protocol on Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

“The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The regional force will consist of troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, and will support Benin’s government and Republican Army “to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.”

How the coup attempt unfolded

The crisis erupted early Sunday when a group of soldiers appeared on state television claiming they had successfully removed President Patrice Talon from office and dissolved state institutions.

The attempted coup reportedly began with an attack on the president’s official residence in Porto-Novo in the early hours of the morning.

The mutineers, allegedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, declared that Talon had been removed from power.

However, forces loyal to the president quickly mobilised to repel the dissident soldiers and restore control, effectively thwarting the coup attempt and maintaining democratic order.