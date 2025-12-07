A group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television on Sunday, announcing the dissolution of the government in what appears to be a coup in the West African nation.

They declared the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, who has been in power since 2016, and the dissolution of all state institutions.

The troops referred to themselves as part of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR) and said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic”.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, the troops seized control of the national broadcaster and proclaimed a suspension of the constitution, dissolution of all state institutions.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” said a statement read by one of the soldiers who was flanked by half a dozen others, several wearing helmets.

“The constitution is suspended. All institutions are dissolved (and) political party activities suspended until further notice.”

The presidential office later told the AFP news agency that Talon was safe and that the army was regaining control.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television,” his office said. “The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure.”

President’s whereabouts remain unknown

Talon’s whereabouts were unknown, Al Jazeera reports.

The French Embassy said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence. It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

President Patrice Talon was due to step down next April after the presidential election.

His party’s preferred successor, former Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, was widely viewed as the frontrunner. Opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo was disqualified by the electoral commission for lacking the required number of sponsors.

Last month, the country’s legislature extended the presidential term of office from five to seven years, keeping the term limit at two.

This development also adds to a growing wave of military coups across West Africa. Just last week, soldiers in Guinea-Bissau removed former President Umaro Embaló following a disputed election in which both leading candidates claimed victory.