The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies after a military coup removed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló on 26 November.

The suspension followed an emergency virtual summit on Thursday, where ECOWAS leaders condemned the takeover and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional order, according to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) via its official X account.

ECOWAS said it rejected any arrangement that “perpetuates the illegal abortion of the democratic process,” insisting that the National Electoral Commission be allowed to announce the 23 November election results without delay.

The bloc also ordered the unconditional release of President Embaló, detained electoral officials, and other political figures.

According to NTA, ECOWAS said the suspension takes immediate effect and warned that coup organisers would be held individually and collectively liable for any harm.

The communiqué praised citizens for their resilience but raised concerns over military interference and called for safe passage for ECOWAS and international observers.

The extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, drew participation from the presidents of Cabo Verde, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone; Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice-President; and senior ministers from Benin, Gambia and Togo.

Also present were the presidents of the ECOWAS and African Union Commissions, the head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Guinea-Bissau’s Foreign Minister, and the bloc’s special envoy.

Backstory

The coup came a day before the expected announcement of results from a tightly contested presidential poll.

Military officers said they had “taken over total control” of government on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of flights and leaving several international observers stranded.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and former Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi—both in the country for election observation—were among those initially affected. Jonathan has since left Guinea-Bissau and returned to Nigeria on Thursday night.