The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced plans to increase the charge for waste evacuation by 50% with effect...Read more
The NRC says that it has recommended an increase in ticket fares for the Lagos-Ibadan route to the Federal GovernmentRead more
The National Industrial Court has ordered African Foundry Limited to pay the sum of N70 million as damages to ex-employee...Read more
Agropartnerships, a subsidiary of Farmforte has missed the timeline it gave its investors to commence payment of due investment funds.Read more
The FG says it needs to revisit and remodel the ranching programme after recent clashes between farmers and herders in...Read more
INEC has refuted allegations of tampering with documents to enable the senate president, Ahmed Lawan and Godswill Akpabio to run...Read more
Here is a guide on how to check the result of the examination which was held from May 16, 2022,...Read more
PRP has instituted a lawsuit against a former Chief of Air Staff and the Bauchi State Governor over their alleged...Read more
General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff has confirmed the arrest of suspects behind the church massacre which happened...Read more
The LCCI has stated that Nigeria is the only major oil exporter that hasn’t benefited from the windfall of higher...Read more
Business News | Stock Market | Money Market | Cryptos | Financial Literacy | SME |
© 2022 Nairametrics