A militant group named “Ijaw Freedom Fighters” launched an attack on the Imariogha community near the Okomu Oil palm plantation on Sunday night, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The group demanded 25% of Okomu Oil shares, claiming that it was not interested in fighting security operatives but the palm oil firm.

During the assault, more than eight vehicles were set on fire. NAN’s investigation indicates that the group targeted the community, formerly known as AT&P, which is situated in the Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr. Funsho Adegboye, Commissioner of Police in Edo, confirmed the incident to NAN in a telephone interview from Benin.

He said, “We are aware of the incident and have visited the community. We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and Okomu Oil Palm company to arrest the situation.”

Eyewitness account

In addition, an eyewitness reported to NAN that the attackers entered the community from the riverside around midnight, firing shots into the air and torching approximately eight private vehicles, while causing extensive damage to several houses.

Mr. Rex Akpokiniovo, a community leader, informed NAN that the attack resulted in one fatality. A community elder, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, was injured during the incident and was admitted to a hospital.

He said, “The corpse of the dead person has been taken away by the police. My house was attacked and my car burnt down by the gunmen who came into the community at midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air. “One of the Okomu workers, who resides in the community, was killed while the invaders left a warning note on his chest.”

Demand for 25% of the company

The note addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, revealed that the assailants, identifying themselves as the Ijaw Freedom Fighters, issued several demands to the management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc.

Among their demands were a directorship position at the Okomu Oil Palm company and 25% of the company’s shares. The group stated, “We are not fighting any security personnel but Okomu Oil company.”

Backstory

Okomu Oil Palm Plc has come under a series of attacks on its staff and facilities in the past few weeks. Nairametrics earlier reported a complaint by the company on attacks by armed groups and the destruction of some of its facilities.

Furthermore, the company in a statement on the NGX reported two separate attacks on its workers by hoodlums this month and noted that the intent of the attacks cannot be ascertained. Also, it noted that it is collaborating with relevant security operatives to investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to book.