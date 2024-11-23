The Edo State Government has suspended all civil service recruitment and ordered a comprehensive review of employment processes executed since May 2024.

Governor Monday Okpebholo explained that the decision was necessitated by reports of irregularities, including alleged clandestine recruitment activities within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The announcement was conveyed in a notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Umar Ikhilor, on Friday, as published on the government’s official website.

The notice disclosed that investigations revealed unauthorized hiring practices by certain heads of MDAs, who were accused of issuing backdated employment letters to individuals without following due process.

The statement noted that Governor Okpebholo described these actions as undermining his administration’s commitment to transparency and fairness in public service.

“The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo is in receipt of the report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government in the State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue back-dated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this Administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity which expects that all employment exercise should be merit-based, competitive and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“In light of the foregoing and in order to arrest this ugly trend, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes as well as the review of all appointments carried out since May 2024 by Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government,” the statement read in part.

This review aims to uncover irregularities, rectify the employment process, and ensure that only qualified candidates benefit from public service opportunities.

More insights

The statement also noted that the directive serves as a warning to heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) engaging in unauthorized recruitment, reiterating the administration’s zero tolerance for any malpractice in the employment process.

It emphasized that all MDAs must align with the government’s principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability in public service hiring.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note and comply with the above directive,” the statement read, underlining the importance of adherence to the Governor’s directive.

The statement further emphasized that Governor Okpebholo’s administration is steadfast in its commitment to fairness, integrity, and sustainable development.

By implementing bold actions to address irregularities and ensure transparency, it stressed that the Governor aims to rebuild public trust and position Edo State for inclusive growth.