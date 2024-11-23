The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched the tracking of over N10.47 billion constituency projects executed by federal lawmakers in Osun State.

This initiative aims to promote transparency and accountability in public project implementation.

The head of the ICPC team, Mrs. Mary Oke, made this announcement on Saturday during the inspection of constituency projects in Osogbo, Ilobu, Kuta, and Ede.

She stated that the tracking forms part of the commission’s mandate to ensure the judicious use of public resources for delivering quality infrastructure and services to citizens.

“We have commenced phase seven of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise in Osun. ICPC will be tracking projects valued at N10,470,872,906.60 in Osun State.

“The tracking is to ensure that government-funded projects provide value for money and are executed according to specifications,” she said.

The exercise will assess the status of various government-funded projects, ensuring they are executed according to specifications and deliver value for money.

Collaboration with stakeholders

Oke emphasized the importance of collaboration with community leaders and civil society organizations in the tracking exercise. She said that stakeholders can support this initiative by providing the commission with useful information to assist in achieving its objectives.

The team leader called on relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and civil society organisations, to support the exercise.

“They can do this by providing the commission with relevant information that can assist in achieving its set objectives,” she said.

What you should know

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has intensified its efforts to ensure transparency and accountability through two major initiatives.

The commission launched the 7th phase of its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise, focusing on 1,500 projects valued at N610 billion nationwide. The initiative began on Monday, November 18, 2024, and spans 22 states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The ICPC recalled that it tracked a total of 1,900 projects valued at N500 billion during Phase 6 of the exercise, which covered 24 states across the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

Additionally, the ICPC inaugurated a 12-member Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and unethical practices within the revenue agency.

ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, represented by Mr. Olusegun Adigun, Director of System Study and Review, outlined the unit’s mandate, which includes sensitizing staff on corruption, examining systems vulnerable to malpractice, developing and enforcing ethical codes, monitoring budget implementation, and initiating preliminary investigations into complaints.