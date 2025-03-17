The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen transparency, accountability, and governance in Nigeria’s health sector.

Dr. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, announced the development on Monday via his official X handle, emphasizing the significance of financial integrity in healthcare service delivery.

He stated that the agreement, signed on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (NHSRII).

“This partnership is a critical step in strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability in the health sector,” Pate wrote.

The MoU was signed alongside ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, and is aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in procurement, contract execution, and resource allocation within the healthcare system.

“Health is fundamental to our national development, and ensuring that resources allocated to it are efficiently utilized is a top priority,” Pate stated.

He noted that assessments over the years have revealed gaps in transparency and fiduciary integrity, particularly in procurement, contract execution, and resource allocation at the frontline of healthcare delivery.

According to him, “The commitment to tackling these issues is embedded in the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (NHSRII), which recognizes that without strong governance mechanisms, even the most well-intentioned investments may not yield the desired impact.”

Pate further emphasized that collaboration with ICPC will play a crucial role in preventing corruption, stopping financial leakages, and ensuring that funds meant for primary healthcare centers, medical supplies, and essential services reach those who need them most.

Framework for oversight and accountability

Under this partnership, a framework for oversight and accountability will be established, leveraging the mandates of both institutions to monitor, assess, and intervene where necessary. Pate said this effort aligns with broader governance reforms already underway in the sector, including independent institutional reviews and strengthened audit mechanisms.

“By ensuring that resources are not only allocated but also effectively utilized, we aim to improve service delivery, optimize efficiency, and build public trust in the healthcare system,” he added.

Transparency in healthcare financing is non-negotiable

The minister stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it clear that transparency in healthcare financing and service provision is non-negotiable.

“The renewed focus on governance ensures that every Naira committed to health—whether for upgrading hospitals, supporting primary healthcare facilities, or delivering essential medicines—is used judiciously,” he stated.

Pate described the collaboration between the Health Ministry and ICPC as more than a policy statement, calling it “an actionable commitment to accountability and quality service delivery.”

He further emphasized that strengthening institutional capacity to detect and address financial mismanagement will ultimately translate into better health outcomes for Nigerians.

“As we work toward a more resilient health system, partnerships like this will be instrumental in bridging gaps, mitigating risks, and fostering a culture of integrity,” he stated. “The health of Nigerians is too important to be compromised by inefficiencies, and with this renewed commitment to transparency, we are positioned to deliver on our mandate more effectively.”

Commitment to continuous improvement

Acknowledging the challenges within the system, Pate assured Nigerians that the Ministry remains committed to continuous improvement.

“We are not perfect as an institution, but the FMOHSW family is committed to continuing improvements,” he said.

The Federal Government has recently intensified efforts to enhance governance within the health sector, with key reforms targeting financial mismanagement and inefficient resource allocation.

This MoU is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring that healthcare funds serve their intended purpose.