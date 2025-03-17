The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to develop Nigeria’s largest port in the Olokola Free Trade Zone, Ogun State.

He made the disclosure on Monday during a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Dangote credited the state’s business-friendly policies for attracting renewed investment, noting that Ogun had emerged as Nigeria’s leading manufacturing hub.

He also recalled that the company previously abandoned its investment in the Olokola Free Trade Zone due to setbacks but had now revived the project, citing improved conditions.

“Our factory at Itori was demolished twice. During the second incident, not just the factory but the fence was pulled down, so we abandoned the project.

“However, due to Governor Abiodun’s efforts, we have returned. Anyone visiting the factory now would be amazed at the progress achieved,” Dangote said.

He added, “Thanks to your policies and a favourable business climate, we are returning to Olokola. Plans are underway to construct Nigeria’s largest port.”

The billionaire also provided an update on the company’s cement operations in the state.

He disclosed that two new cement plant lines with a combined capacity of six million metric tonnes per annum had been built in Itori, while an additional 12-million-metric-tonne plant had been sited at Ibeshe.

Upon completion, these facilities would boost the company’s total output in Ogun to 18 million metric tonnes annually.

More insight

Furthermore, Dangote stressed that Nigeria’s growing economy required strong private-sector participation to complement government efforts.

He reaffirmed his company’s commitment to national development, emphasizing that the Dangote Group remained focused on investing in Nigeria and driving economic transformation.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged Dangote’s renewed confidence in Ogun State and his ongoing contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth. He praised the industrialist for generating employment opportunities and positioning Nigeria positively on the global stage.

He described Dangote’s selfless promotion of Nigeria globally as commendable and noted that his life story remains an inspiration to many young Nigerians striving for success.

Abiodun welcomed Dangote’s renewed investment in Ogun, calling March 17 a historic day, as it marks the same month Dangote broke ground for the Lagos refinery project.

He highlighted that beyond completing the Itori factory, Dangote had also chosen to develop Nigeria’s largest port in Ogun, a decision for which he expressed profound gratitude.