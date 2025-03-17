Shares of Livestock Feeds Plc have jumped by 27.9% month-to-date so far in March 2025, climbing from an opening price of N7.43 to N9.50.

The company published its unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, reporting a pre-tax profit of N2.7 billion, up from a loss of N126.7 million reported the previous year.

Revenue also surged, rising by 104% year-over-year to N41.6 billion compared to N20.4 billion reported the previous year.

Of the total revenue, sales of livestock feeds in Ikeja made up the highest portion at N18 billion, followed by Aba at N16.3 billion, Northern operations at N4.9 billion, and Onitsha at N2.3 billion.

So far in March, the company’s shares in the Nigerian stock market have climbed over 27%, with a monthly market volume of 76 million shares exchanging hands.

Market trend

Livestock Feeds has recorded three consecutive months of gains in the Nigerian stock market, rising steadily from December 2024 to February 2025.

So far in 2025, the stock has shown a year-to-date performance of 130.6%.

The year started with the stock priced at N4.12 and rose to N5.30 by the end of January, with a market volume of 131.1 million shares.

In February, the stock continued to rise, closing each week positively and surpassing the N7 mark.

So far in March 2025, the stock has increased by over 27%, reaching N9.50

Possible drivers of bullish sentiment

Livestock Feeds recently reported a pre-tax profit of N2.7 billion, a significant turnaround from the loss of N126.7 million recorded the previous year.

Revenue also experienced a substantial increase, rising by 104% year-over-year to N41.6 billion, compared to N20.4 billion the prior year.

In terms of revenue breakdown, Ikeja led sales with N18 billion, followed by Aba at N16.3 billion, Northern operations at N4.9 billion, and Onitsha at N2.3 billion.

From core operations, the company reported a profit of N4.6 billion, a significant increase from N469.9 million the previous year.

Additionally, other operating income rose to N452.8 million, significantly higher than last year’s N73.6 million, largely driven by a profit of N354.4 million from raw material sales.

About the company

Livestock Feeds Plc manufactures and sells animal feeds and concentrates in Nigeria.

The company operates through four main segments: Aba, Ikeja, Onitsha, and Northern Operations.

Founded on March 20, 1963, Livestock Feeds was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978.