The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cleared Max Air to resume domestic flights from midnight on March 17, 2025, after completing a comprehensive economic and safety audit.

The announcement, made in a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on behalf of the NCAA’s Director General, came on Monday.

Max Air had voluntarily suspended domestic operations for 90 days following a series of flight incidents.

During this period, the NCAA conducted an extensive audit to assess the airline’s compliance with regulatory standards.

The NCAA audited Max Air from February 26–28, 2025, assessing its structure, operations, personnel, and maintenance per the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023. After confirming compliance, the airline was cleared to resume operations.

“Following the successful completion of an economic and safety audit, the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved Max Air to resume its domestic flight operations.

“This decision, effective from midnight on January 31, 2025, was welcomed by the NCAA,” the statement read in part.

The NCAA also stated that it would continue to monitor Max Air closely through an enhanced surveillance program to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the aviation sector.

What you should know

Max Air faced a series of flight incidents leading up to its voluntary suspension in January 2025. Just days before halting operations, a Boeing 737 (5N-MBD) suffered a nose wheel collapse and rear tire burst while landing on Runway 06/24 at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The aircraft carried 53 passengers and six crew members, all unharmed.

On July 21, 2024, another Boeing 737 (5N-ADB) operating flight NGL1649 experienced a critical malfunction at Yola Airport. During takeoff, two rear gear tires burst, followed by the failure of the remaining two as the crew attempted to taxi off the runway, leaving the aircraft immobilized. The flight had 119 passengers and six crew members on board.

Concerns over Max Air’s safety record deepened when a 2023 NSIB report found the airline guilty of overwriting Cockpit Voice Recorder data after a serious landing incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on May 7, 2023.

With the latest clearance from the NCAA, Max Air is set to resume domestic operations across Nigeria.