The Federal Government has announced plans to integrate advanced technologies into Nigeria’s aviation sector to enhance efficiency, passenger experience, and air safety.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this disclosure on Saturday in Abuja during the 25th-anniversary symposium of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The symposium, themed “Human Capital Development: Upskilling the Next Generation of Aviators,” focused on the future of the aviation industry.

Keyamo, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, emphasized the role of technology in shaping the aviation sector.

He stated that these advancements would contribute to economic growth while ensuring a safer and more secure aviation industry.

“While NCAA has achieved remarkable success over the past 25 years, sustaining these accomplishments requires a deliberate focus on strategic planning, stakeholder collaboration, and the adoption of innovative practices.

“Aviation safety is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process of adaptation and improvement. With advancements in technology, rising passenger demands, and increasing globalisation, the dynamics of aviation safety are evolving rapidly.”

Repositioning for growth

Keyamo highlighted that the symposium reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rejuvenating and repositioning the aviation sector within Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape.

“The symposium promises to provide lasting solution kits for a new era of the air transport industry,” he noted.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo commended the agency’s efforts in shaping Nigeria’s aviation landscape through regulatory excellence and safety enforcement.

“Right from the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) to the current NCAA which we are celebrating, our journey has been one of dedication, resilience, and innovation.

“NCAA was built on the growth achieved by its predecessor organisations through remarkable transformations, from regulatory reforms to advancements in aviation safety and service delivery.

“As we celebrate current achievements, we must also look ahead to embracing new technologies, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering partnerships that will elevate our aviation industry to even greater heights.”

Commitment to progress

Najomo reiterated the NCAA’s commitment to aligning with the minister’s Five-Point Agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on infrastructure development, safety enhancements, economic growth, and job creation.

“NCAA will ensure a robust regulatory framework, foster a healthy business-friendly environment for investors, and enhance the competitiveness of the nation’s aviation sector in line with global best practices.

“To our esteemed stakeholders; your contributions have been invaluable in shaping NCAA’s success. To our dedicated staff; your unwavering commitment has been the foundation of our achievements.

“As we chart the course over the next 25 years and beyond, let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and global best practices.”