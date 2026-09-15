Top 10 busiest airports in Africa in September 2026

Africa’s aviation market continued its expansion in September 2026, with scheduled airline capacity rising 9.4% year-on-year to 25.8 million seats, according to aviation data provider OAG.

Africa’s aviation market continued its expansion in September 2026, with scheduled airline capacity rising 9.4% year-on-year to 25.8 million seats, according to aviation data provider OAG.

International services accounted for 78% of the total, highlighting the continued importance of cross-border connectivity to the continent’s air travel market.

The latest OAG data also shows how this capacity was distributed among Africa’s major airport gateways. The ranking is based on scheduled outbound seats, measuring the number of seats airlines put on sale for departures from each airport during the month, rather than actual passenger traffic or passengers handled.

This provides a snapshot of the airports carrying the largest scheduled capacity and how their positions are changing as airlines adjust routes, frequencies and aircraft deployment across the continent.

Here are the top 10 busiest airports in Africa by scheduled outbound seats in September 2026.

10. Tunis–Carthage International Airport

Tunis–Carthage International Airport ranked 10th among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 460,000 seats, up 8.2% year-on-year.

The airport dropped from eighth place in August, when it recorded about 530,000 scheduled outbound seats. This represents a month-on-month decline of roughly 70,000 seats, although its annual growth improved from 7.3% to 8.2%.

The change in position reflects stronger capacity at some other airports during the month, including Marrakech Menara, which entered the top 10, and Cape Town, which moved higher in the ranking.

Tunis–Carthage serves Tunis and is one of Tunisia’s main international gateways, connecting the country to destinations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

9. Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Murtala Muhammed International Airport ranked ninth among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 470,000 seats, up 24.1% year-on-year.

The airport retained its ninth position from August, although scheduled outbound capacity fell slightly from about 480,000 seats. It added approximately 90,600 seats compared with September 2025, giving it the strongest year-on-year growth among the top 10 airports.

Its 24.1% growth was well ahead of Casablanca, which recorded the next-highest increase among the top 10 at 13.5%.

Located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Murtala Muhammed International Airport is Nigeria’s principal international gateway and a major hub for the country’s international air connectivity.

8. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi ranked eighth among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 520,000 seats, up 11.9% year-on-year.

The airport fell from sixth place in August, when it recorded about 570,000 scheduled outbound seats. This represents a month-on-month decline of roughly 50,000 seats, although its annual growth rate increased from 10.5% in August to 11.9% in September.

The shift in the ranking was driven partly by stronger capacity at airports that moved ahead of Nairobi during the month, including Cape Town and Marrakech Menara.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is Kenya’s main international gateway and a major aviation hub for East Africa, with connections across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

7. Marrakech Menara Airport

Marrakech Menara Airport ranked seventh among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 530,000 seats, up 10.5% year-on-year.

The airport entered the top 10 in September after being outside the ranking in August, when Hurghada International Airport occupied the 10th position with about 480,000 scheduled outbound seats.

Its September capacity placed Marrakech Menara ahead of Nairobi, Algiers, Lagos and Tunis, contributing to a reshuffling of the middle of the ranking.

The airport is the main aviation gateway to Marrakech, one of Morocco’s major tourism destinations, with extensive connections to European and other international markets.

6. Houari Boumediene International Airport

Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers ranked sixth among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 580,000 seats, up 3.8% year-on-year.

The airport dropped from fifth place in August, when it recorded about 680,000 scheduled outbound seats. This represents a month-on-month decline of roughly 100,000 seats, while its year-on-year growth also slowed from 7.2% in August to 3.8%.

The decline pushed Algiers behind Marrakech Menara and Cape Town, which recorded stronger capacity growth during the month.

Located in the Algerian capital, Houari Boumediene International Airport is the country’s main international gateway, serving routes across Europe, Africa and other international markets.

5. Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport ranked fifth among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 590,000 seats, up 11.3% year-on-year.

The airport climbed from seventh place in August, when it recorded about 560,000 scheduled outbound seats. Its capacity increased by roughly 30,000 seats month-on-month, while annual growth accelerated from 6.5% in August to 11.3%.

The stronger performance moved Cape Town ahead of both Nairobi and Algiers in the September ranking, making it one of the biggest movers among the established top 10 airports.

Located in Cape Town, the airport serves as a major gateway to South Africa’s Western Cape and supports both domestic and international traffic, including connections to key European markets.

4. Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca

Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca ranked fourth among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 730,000 seats, up 13.5% year-on-year.

The airport retained its fourth-place position from August, although scheduled outbound capacity declined by about 70,000 seats from 800,000. Despite the monthly decline, its year-on-year growth accelerated from 10.1% in August to 13.5% in September.

Casablanca recorded the second-highest year-on-year growth among the airports in the September top 10, adding approximately 87,500 seats compared with September 2025. Only Murtala Muhammed International Airport recorded stronger annual growth.

Located near Casablanca, Mohammed V International Airport is Morocco’s main international gateway and a major hub for Royal Air Maroc, with connections across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.

3. O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg

O.R. Tambo International Airport ranked third among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 1.16 million seats, up 5.0% year-on-year.

The airport retained its third-place position from August, when it recorded about 1.15 million scheduled outbound seats. This represents a modest month-on-month increase of approximately 10,000 seats, while its year-on-year growth accelerated from 3.5% to 5.0%.

O.R. Tambo remained the highest-ranked South African airport in the September ranking, with its capacity substantially ahead of fourth-placed Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

Located in Kempton Park, Gauteng, the airport is South Africa’s principal international gateway and a major hub connecting the country with destinations across Africa and other international markets.

2. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ranked second among Africa’s busiest airports by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 1.19 million seats, up 6.5% year-on-year.

The airport retained its second-place position from August, when it recorded about 1.25 million scheduled outbound seats. This represents a month-on-month decline of roughly 60,000 seats, while its year-on-year growth moderated from 8.4% in August to 6.5%.

Despite the decline, Addis Ababa remained comfortably ahead of third-placed O.R. Tambo International Airport, with about 30,000 more scheduled outbound seats in September.

The airport is Ethiopia’s main international gateway and the principal hub of Ethiopian Airlines, whose extensive network connects Addis Ababa with destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

1. Cairo International Airport

Cairo International Airport ranked as Africa’s busiest airport by scheduled outbound seat capacity in September 2026, with approximately 1.79 million seats, up 11.2% year-on-year.

The airport retained the top position from August, when it recorded about 1.85 million scheduled outbound seats. This represents a month-on-month decline of roughly 60,000 seats, although its year-on-year growth accelerated from 8.4% in August to 11.2%.

Cairo recorded approximately 600,000 more scheduled outbound seats than second-placed Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, giving it a substantial lead at the top of the September ranking.

The airport is Egypt’s main international gateway, with connections to destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and other global markets. It also serves as a hub for EgyptAir, Nile Air and Air Cairo.