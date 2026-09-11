NCAA warns United Nigeria Airlines over capacity strain, stranded passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned United Nigeria Airlines against operating beyond its available capacity at the expense of passengers.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned United Nigeria Airlines against operating beyond its available capacity at the expense of passengers.

The regulator frowned at recent operational lapses that left passengers stranded without adequate communication or assistance.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, during a consultative meeting with the airline’s management at the NCAA Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The NCAA boss ordered United Nigeria Airlines to improve its flight operations, strictly adhere to passenger rights regulations, and stop expanding routes beyond its current fleet capacity.

What they are saying

Capt. Najomo emphasised that while the NCAA’s regulatory framework is not intended to drive airlines out of business, its core mandate is to ensure sustainable, efficient, and lawful operations within the industry.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, raised serious concerns over what he described as the airline’s systematic failure to comply with prescribed operational and consumer protection requirements under Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs), 2023.

Achimugu criticised the airline for a lack of honesty in its passenger communications, particularly regarding delay updates and ticket refunds.

He described the recent flight disruptions as “gross” and warned that such brazen impunity would no longer be tolerated by the apex regulator.

Director, Operations, Licensing, and Training Standards, Capt. Donald Spiff, called on the carrier to scale down its active operational routes whenever experiencing an Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) situation.

Capt. Spiff also cautioned the airline to strictly follow established regulatory guidelines when opening new destinations.

Responding to the regulatory ultimatum, United Nigeria Airlines apologised and promised to clear and resolve all pending ticket refund cases within 14 days, the official refund timeline.

More insight

Meanwhile, Achimugu had earlier, on behalf of the NCAA, directed domestic airlines to cut down their flight operations whenever aircraft were grounded due to technical issues to avoid excessive disruption and hardship for passengers.

While warning airlines against operating beyond their available capacity at the expense of passengers, he stated that airlines with aircraft on the ground were expected to reduce their schedules to prevent avoidable delays and cancellations.

“If an airline has its machines AOG, it is instructed to cut down the size of its operations to avoid causing excessive, avoidable pain to passengers. It goes without saying.”

“If a delay hits two hours, passengers must be given light refreshment. On the six-hour mark, passengers are entitled to a proper meal. This is non-negotiable.”

“If that delay lasts until 10pm, accommodation should be provided, except where the passenger resides in that city; even that is subject to certain factors.”

Air Peace is also reported to have apologised to all passengers affected by the delays and cancellations recently experienced across its operations.

What you should know

The CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, had earlier declared that no Nigerian airline made $1 million in profit in 2025, adding that high operating costs continue to leave local carriers with thin profit margins.

Onyema said expensive aviation fuel and numerous taxes and fees are putting significant pressure on airline finances, making it difficult for operators to remain profitable and competitive.

He said Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, could not make $1 million in profit in 2025.

Onyema questioned whether any other Nigerian carrier achieved that level of profit given the cost of operations.

The comments highlight the financial pressure facing Nigerian airlines as the NCAA increases scrutiny of operational capacity, passenger protection, and compliance with regulatory requirements.