Keyamo pushes EgyptAir to replace ageing aircraft on Nigerian routes

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged EgyptAir to replace its ageing aircraft serving Nigerian routes with newer-generation aircraft.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged EgyptAir to replace its ageing aircraft serving Nigerian routes with newer-generation aircraft.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood.

Keyamo made the call during a bilateral meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh El-Hefny, on the sidelines of the ongoing El-Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, as Nigeria seeks to strengthen air connectivity and attract greater airline capacity.

What they are saying

Keyamo stressed the need for EgyptAir to move away from the continued deployment of ageing aircraft on its Nigerian routes and prioritise newer-generation aircraft for the Nigerian market.

He said fleet modernisation would help improve passenger experience, operational efficiency and the airline’s competitiveness.

“The Minister also used the engagement to emphasise the need for a stronger and more modern fleet deployment by EgyptAir on its Nigerian routes.”

“He urged the management of EgyptAir to move away from the continued deployment of ageing aircraft and prioritise the introduction of newer-generation aircraft into the Nigerian market, noting that fleet modernisation is essential to improving passenger experience, operational efficiency and the competitiveness of the airline,” the statement read in part.

Keyamo also emphasised the strategic importance of Nigeria-Egypt aviation relations and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to international partnerships that can improve connectivity, stimulate tourism and trade, support airline growth and deliver greater value to passengers.

Broader aviation cooperation

The discussion on EgyptAir’s fleet formed part of broader talks on strengthening cooperation between the aviation authorities and industry stakeholders of both countries.

Nigeria expressed its readiness to work with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation to identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, particularly under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

SAATM is aimed at promoting seamless air connectivity across Africa.

El-Hefny welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening aviation cooperation with Nigeria.

He called for closer collaboration between the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and the League of Arab Civil Aviation (LACA).

He said stronger cooperation between the two regional aviation bodies could promote partnerships among African and Arab states.

The discussions are expected to support closer institutional and industry-level cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt as both countries seek to strengthen their aviation links, the statement noted.

Get up to speed

Keyamo’s call comes as EgyptAir continues to expand its capacity across the African market while beginning to renew its long-haul fleet. The airline ranked third among Africa’s airlines by scheduled seat capacity in September, with 890,773 seats, up 6.7% from 834,956 seats in September 2025, according to OAG data.

EgyptAir took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 in February 2026 as part of its long-haul fleet-modernisation programme.

The new aircraft provides additional capacity for international operations while supporting the gradual replacement of older aircraft.

Egypt recorded 3.1 million scheduled seats in September, up 13.4% year-on-year, making it Africa’s largest country market.

The airline’s ongoing fleet renewal provides context for Keyamo’s request that newer-generation aircraft also be deployed on its Nigerian routes.

More insights

Nigeria’s aviation market is also expanding, increasing the capacity available to passengers while creating greater demand for aircraft and airline services. OAG data shows that scheduled airline capacity in Nigeria rose 37.4% year-on-year in September 2026 to 1.19 million seats.

Nigeria added 322,800 scheduled seats during the month, the second-highest increase among Africa’s top 10 aviation markets.

Only Egypt added more seats, with an increase of 364,800 to reach 3.08 million scheduled seats.

Nigeria recorded the fastest capacity growth among the 10 leading African country markets, ahead of Egypt at 13.4%, Ghana at 12.9% and Tanzania at 11.7%.

OAG attributed Nigeria’s growth to currency reforms, a new aircraft leasing agreement and growing confidence among airlines looking to operate in the market.

What you should know

The broader African aviation market is also entering a period of fleet expansion and renewal as airlines prepare for rising passenger traffic. Boeing projects that African airlines will take delivery of 1,165 new commercial aircraft between 2026 and 2045.

Africa’s commercial aircraft fleet is projected to increase from 755 aircraft to 1,625 by 2045.

Passenger traffic is expected to grow by nearly 6% annually through 2045.

Boeing expects 870 single-aisle and 240 widebody aircraft to account for most of the projected deliveries.

The continent’s cargo fleet is expected to more than double from 60 to 150 freighters, while MRO and digital solutions could create a $140 billion market.