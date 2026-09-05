Top 10 airlines in Africa by seat capacity in September 2026

Airlines serving African markets scheduled 25.8 million seats in September 2026, up 9.4% from a year earlier, according to aviation data provider OAG.

Airlines serving African markets scheduled 25.8 million seats in September 2026, up 9.4% from a year earlier, according to aviation data provider OAG.

The figure was below the 27.3 million seats scheduled in August but above the 23.5 million recorded in September 2025, with both international and domestic capacity recording year-on-year growth.

The ranking also saw some reshuffling, with changes among the airlines in the top 10 compared with August.

International services accounted for 78% of September’s capacity and grew 8.9% year-on-year, while domestic capacity increased 11.6%. Low-cost carriers recorded 5.3 million seats, up 11.5%.

Scheduled seat capacity reflects the number of seats airlines have available for sale and provides an indication of the scale of their operations.

OAG’s ranking includes both African and international airlines serving the continent.

Here are the 10 largest airlines serving African markets by scheduled seat capacity in September 2026.

10. Air Peace

Air Peace returned to Africa’s top 10 in September with 354,804 scheduled seats, up 54.7% from 229,412 seats in September 2025, making it the fastest-growing airline in the ranking.

The Nigerian carrier had dropped out of the top 10 in August but returned at number 10 in September. It was also the only Nigerian airline in the ranking, reflecting its sizeable domestic network and growing regional and international operations.

Air Peace added another Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft to its fleet in May 2026. The aircraft, registered 5N-CGD, arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on May 24.

The additional aircraft provided more capacity for the airline’s network, while its expanding international operations also contributed to its scheduled seat growth.

Air Peace’s return to the top 10, alongside its 54.7% year-on-year increase, was the most significant capacity growth recorded among the ranked airlines in September.

9. Air Cairo

Air Cairo entered the September top 10 at number nine with 360,502 scheduled seats, up 14.9% from 313,611 seats in September 2025, according to OAG data.

The Egyptian carrier was one of two new entrants to the September ranking, as its capacity growth lifted it ahead of airlines that featured in earlier monthly rankings.

Air Cairo’s expansion has been accompanied by fleet growth. On August 20, 2026, the airline took delivery of its 40th aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, as part of its fleet-modernisation programme.

The airline said the aircraft would support the expansion of its destination network and strengthen its regional and international operations.

With scheduled capacity up 14.9% year-on-year, Air Cairo moved into ninth place, just ahead of Air Peace, which returned to the ranking at number 10.

8. Emirates

Emirates ranked eighth in September with 427,100 scheduled seats, up 9.3% from 390,579 seats in September 2025, according to OAG data.

The Dubai-based carrier is not African but features in the ranking because of its extensive network serving African markets and connecting the continent with destinations across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Emirates increased its African services during 2026, introducing a third daily Dubai-Nairobi service in July, taking the route to 21 weekly flights. It also added a third daily Dubai-Cape Town service, with its Airbus A350 deployed on the route.

The airline also reinstated its fourth daily service to Johannesburg, bringing flights between Johannesburg and Dubai to 56 per week.

These extra flights, together with Emirates’ programme to upgrade the interiors and systems of its aircraft, helped the airline increase the number of seats it offered on routes to and from Africa. By July 2026, the retrofit programme had been completed on 100 aircraft.

7. Ryanair

Ryanair ranked seventh in September with 472,839 scheduled seats, up 5.3% from 448,952 seats recorded in September 2025, according to OAG data.

The Irish low-cost carrier is not African but is included because of its extensive services to African markets, particularly North Africa, from its European network.

Ryanair continued to expand its fleet in 2026, taking delivery of additional Boeing 737 aircraft to support the growth of its network and flight schedules.

The airline’s September capacity placed it ahead of Emirates, Air Cairo and Air Peace, although its 5.3% year-on-year growth was among the slower rates in the top 10.

With 472,839 scheduled seats, Ryanair retained seventh position in the September ranking.

6. Airlink

Airlink ranked sixth in September with 538,052 scheduled seats, up 5.1% from 511,989 seats recorded in September 2025, according to OAG data.

The South African regional carrier connects cities across Southern Africa and remains one of the continent’s largest regional airlines by scheduled capacity.

Airlink has been expanding its fleet through a lease agreement with Azorra for 10 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, with the first three already delivered. The aircraft are expected to add capacity on high-density routes and support the airline’s expansion across sub-Saharan Africa.

The carrier has also announced plans to launch a non-stop Cape Town-Zanzibar service in October 2026, with the E195-E2 expected to operate the route.

5. Air Algérie

Air Algérie ranked fifth in September with 756,627 scheduled seats, up 13.3% from 667,810 seats in September 2025, according to OAG data.

The Algerian national carrier is one of North Africa’s largest airlines, serving domestic, regional and international markets from its base in Algeria.

Air Algérie is pursuing fleet expansion and renewal, with its fleet currently comprising 56 aircraft. The airline said additional aircraft will be added to improve aircraft availability, expand its long-haul and African networks and support its cargo operations.

Its fleet includes Airbus A330-900neo, Airbus A330-300, Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-600 and ATR aircraft.

4. Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc ranked fourth in September with 793,257 scheduled seats, up 19.2% from 665,434 seats in September 2025, according to OAG data. The Moroccan national carrier recorded the second-highest year-on-year growth among the September top 10, behind Air Peace.

Royal Air Maroc plays an important role in the African market through its Casablanca hub, which connects African cities with destinations in Europe, North America and other regions. The airline has also been expanding its fleet as part of its wider growth strategy.

Its fleet includes Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Boeing 737-800s, Embraer 190s and ATR 72-600s. In August 2026, Royal Air Maroc received another Boeing 737 MAX 8, bringing its fleet to a record 69 aircraft.

The additional aircraft provide more capacity for the airline’s growing network, while its expanding international operations continue to strengthen Casablanca’s role as a connecting hub.

3. EgyptAir

EgyptAir ranked third in September with 890,773 scheduled seats, up 6.7% from 834,956 seats recorded in September 2025, according to OAG data. The Egyptian flag carrier is one of Africa’s largest airlines, operating domestic, regional and long-haul services.

The airline took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 in February 2026, marking the start of a long-haul fleet-modernisation programme. The aircraft provides EgyptAir with newer capacity for its international operations while supporting the gradual replacement of older aircraft.

EgyptAir also operates within one of Africa’s largest aviation markets. OAG identified Egypt as the continent’s largest country market in September, with 3.1 million scheduled seats, representing year-on-year growth of 13.4%.

2. Safair

Safair retained second position in September with 1,076,166 scheduled seats, up 7.1% from 1,005,189 seats recorded in September 2025, according to OAG data. The South African carrier operates the FlySafair brand and has a strong focus on the domestic South African market.

Its position highlights the importance of domestic aviation to Africa’s overall airline capacity, with domestic scheduled seats across the continent growing 11.6% year-on-year in September, faster than international capacity.

Safair’s large domestic operation provides a strong base within the African market and distinguishes it from carriers whose capacity is driven more by international and long-haul services.

1. Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines retained the number-one position in September with 2,087,386 scheduled seats, up 10% from 1,897,820 seats recorded in September 2025, according to OAG data. The airline added approximately 189,600 seats year-on-year, the largest absolute increase among the airlines in the September top 10.

Ethiopian has continued to expand its fleet as part of its long-term growth strategy. Its January 2026 fleet plan showed 90 aircraft on firm order, including Boeing 737 MAX 8, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

In June 2026, the airline also took delivery of a DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G, with a second aircraft planned, to support domestic connectivity and access to remote areas and tourism destinations in Ethiopia.