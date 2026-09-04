Air Peace surges back into Africa’s top 10 as seat capacity jumps 54.7%

Air Peace’s scheduled seat capacity rose to 354,804 in September 2026, up 54.7% from 229,412 seats recorded in September 2025, giving the airline the fastest capacity growth among Africa’s top 10 airlines.

Air Peace’s scheduled seat capacity rose to 354,804 in September 2026, up 54.7% from 229,412 seats recorded in September 2025, giving the airline the fastest capacity growth among Africa’s top 10 airlines.

This is according to OAG African Market data, which ranks airlines based on scheduled seat capacity.

Nigeria’s largest airline returned to Africa’s top 10 airlines by seat capacity in September after dropping out of the ranking in July 2026, having previously featured in June at the 10th position.

What the report is saying

Air Peace ranked 10th in September with 354,804 scheduled seats, replacing Kenya Airways, which held the 10th position in July 2026.

The airline added 125,400 seats compared with a year earlier, representing a 54.7% year-on-year increase.

“Within the Top 10, Air Peace grew at the fastest rate in the region of 54.7% (125,400 additional seats),” the OAG report read in part.

Ethiopian Airlines remained Africa’s largest airline by scheduled seat capacity, with 2,087,386 seats.

Safair ranked second with 1,076,166 seats, while EgyptAir ranked third with 890,773 seats.

Air Algerie ranked fourth with 756,627 seats, while Airlink, Ryanair and Emirates ranked sixth, seventh and eighth with 538,052, 472,839 and 427,100 seats, respectively.

Air Cairo entered the September top 10 in ninth position with 360,502 scheduled seats, while Royal Air Maroc ranked fourth and recorded the second-fastest capacity growth, increasing by 19.2%, equivalent to about 127,800 additional seats compared with September 2025.

More details

Overall scheduled seat capacity across Africa increased by 9.4% year-on-year to 25.8 million seats in September 2026, reflecting continued growth in the continent’s aviation market.

International capacity accounted for 78% of the total and increased by 8.9% compared with September 2025, while domestic capacity grew faster at 11.6% year-on-year.

Mainline carriers accounted for 80% of total capacity.

Mainline capacity increased by 8.9% year-on-year.

Low-cost carriers recorded an 11.5% increase in capacity compared with September 2025.

Low-cost carriers reached 5.3 million scheduled seats during the month.

The figures point to continued expansion in both domestic and international aviation capacity across Africa.

Get up to speed

Air Peace dropped out of Africa’s top 10 airlines by scheduled seat capacity in August 2026 after Kenya Airways displaced it from the 10th position it held in July.

The development came as Africa’s total scheduled airline capacity rose 8.4% year-on-year to 27.3 million seats in August, with the 10 largest airlines accounting for about 30% of the continent’s total capacity.

Ethiopian Airlines remained Africa’s largest carrier in August with 2.19 million scheduled seats, followed by Safair with 984,700 seats.

Air Algerie recorded the fastest year-on-year capacity growth among the top 10, rising 16.8% to 825,900 seats.

Kenya Airways re-entered the top 10 with 373,700 seats, while Air Peace dropped out of the ranking.

In July, Air Peace had ranked 10th with 360,200 seats , up 50.6% from 239,200 seats a year earlier, recording the fastest growth among Africa’s top 10 airlines at the time.

Air Peace’s September return to the top 10 with 354,804 scheduled seats therefore follows a brief exit from the ranking in August.

What you should know

Air Peace is Nigeria’s largest airline by fleet size and route network, operating domestic, regional and international services. The airline has expanded its fleet over the past year as it continues to increase capacity across its network.

The airline welcomed a Boeing 737-700 aircraft under a dry lease agreement in November 2025. It added a Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft in May 2026 and received its first Embraer 190 aircraft in June 2026.

The additional aircraft have supported the expansion of Air Peace’s domestic, regional and international services.

United Nigeria Airlines also expanded its fleet with the acquisition of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The fleet additions come as Nigerian airlines continue to increase capacity to meet growing passenger demand.

The Federal Government approved the establishment of the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company in May to improve domestic airlines’ access to aircraft.

The new aircraft leasing company is expected to create a sovereign-backed leasing structure that will make it easier for Nigerian carriers to acquire or lease aircraft and reduce operational constraints linked to fleet shortages.

The company will operate as a Special Purpose Vehicle funded and managed by private investors while benefiting from strategic government backing.