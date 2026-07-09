Top 10 airlines in Africa by seat capacity – July 2026

Africa's aviation market continued to expand in July 2026, with total scheduled airline capacity rising 7.5% year on year to 26.3 million seats, according to OAG's July 2026 Africa aviation market monthly update.

Africa’s aviation market continued to expand in July 2026, with total scheduled airline capacity rising 7.5% year on year to 26.3 million seats, according to OAG’s July 2026 Africa aviation market monthly update.

International services accounted for 79% of the market, while domestic capacity grew 11.1%.

As airlines expand their fleets, launch new routes and increase flight frequencies, one of the clearest ways to measure their market presence is by the number of scheduled seats they offer.

Scheduled seat capacity reflects the total number of seats an airline makes available for sale over a given period and provides a useful gauge of the scale of its operations.

Using this metric, OAG’s monthly airline data provides a snapshot of the largest airlines serving the African market and how their capacity has changed from a year earlier. The report also highlights an increasingly competitive market, with mainline carriers accounting for 80% of scheduled capacity, while low cost airlines continued to expand their footprint across the continent.

Below are the 10 largest airlines serving the African market by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026.

10. Air Peace

Air Peace ranked as Africa’s 10th largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 360,200 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The Nigerian carrier recorded the largest year-on-year increase among Africa’s top 10 airlines, expanding scheduled seat capacity by 50.6% from 239,200 seats in July 2025. The addition of about 121,000 seats also marked its return to OAG’s monthly ranking of Africa’s 10 largest airlines after several months outside the top 10.

Nigeria’s largest airline by fleet size and route network, Air Peace, has expanded capacity over the past months through fleet additions, including a Boeing 737-700, a Boeing 737-800 Next Generation, and its first Embraer E190.

The airline has also continued to grow its network, recently launching scheduled flights to Barbados and announcing new services to Douala, Libreville, Bamako and Conakry, scheduled to commence in August 2026.

9. Transavia

Transavia France ranked ninth among airlines serving the African market by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 393,200 seats.

The airline increased its scheduled seat capacity by 6.1% from 370,600 seats in July 2025. It is also the first time in 2026 that Transavia France has featured in OAG’s monthly ranking of the top 10 airlines serving the African market.

Although headquartered in Europe, Transavia has built a significant presence in North Africa through its extensive network linking France and the Netherlands with destinations in Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, making it one of the largest European leisure carriers serving the region.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 52 aircraft, comprising 18 Airbus A321neos and 34 Boeing 737-800s. As part of its fleet renewal programme, Transavia has been introducing more fuel efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft while gradually replacing older Boeing 737s,

8. Emirates

Dubai-based Emirates ranked eighth among airlines serving the African market by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 429,400 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The airline increased its scheduled seat capacity serving Africa by 8.9% from 394,300 seats in July 2025, reflecting continued demand across its African network.

Although based in the United Arab Emirates, Emirates serves 22 destinations across Africa, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco, as part of its global network of more than 140 destinations.

The airline operates a fleet comprising the Airbus A380, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, connecting African passengers to destinations across Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East through its Dubai hub.

7. Ryanair

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair ranked seventh among airlines serving the African market by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 505,700 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The airline increased its scheduled seat capacity serving Africa by 8.0% from 468,200 seats in July 2025, driven by continued expansion in Morocco.

While Ryanair’s operations are primarily focused on Europe, it has built a growing presence in North Africa, connecting Marrakesh, Fez, Agadir and Tangier with major European cities. As of June 3, 2026, the Ryanair Group operated a fleet of 647 aircraft, comprising 210 Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, 411 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft and 26 Airbus A320S.

6. Airlink

Airlink ranked as Africa’s sixth-largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 557,000 seats. The South African carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 5.8% from 526,300 seats in July 2025.

Airlink operates a network spanning more than 47 destinations in 15 African countries, as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island. The airline operates a fleet of more than 70 aircraft, comprising Embraer ERJ135s, ERJ140s, E170/E175s, E190s, E195s and the newer E195-E2 jets.

The airline continued expanding its network in 2026 with the launch of a year-round, twice-weekly service between Johannesburg and Zanzibar on June 3, strengthening its East African footprint.

Airlink also maintains interline and codeshare partnerships with several global airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and United Airlines, providing onward connectivity across Africa and international destinations.

5. Air Algérie

Air Algérie ranked as Africa’s fifth-largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 758,900 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The Algerian flag carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 9.8% from 691,200 seats in July 2025, reflecting continued expansion across its domestic and international network.

Headquartered in Algiers, Air Algérie operates a network of more than 70 domestic and international routes spanning Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America. The airline’s fleet comprises 56 aircraft, including Airbus A330-900neos, Airbus A330-300s, Boeing 737-800s, Boeing 737-700s, Boeing 737-600s, ATR 72-500s and ATR 72-600s.

The airline has expanded its network in 2026 by launching its first direct service to Southeast Asia with flights between Algiers and Kuala Lumpur from March 29. It also resumed services to Johannesburg on January 16 and relaunched flights to Addis Ababa in April, while continuing to serve key international destinations such as Paris, London, Istanbul, Cairo, Dubai, Montreal and Beijing.

4. Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc ranked as Africa’s fourth-largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 852,300 seats. The Moroccan flag carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 16.4% from 732,200 seats in July 2025.

Headquartered in Casablanca, Royal Air Maroc operates an extensive network across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East and South America. The airline operates a fleet comprising Boeing 737s, Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Boeing 767 freighters, ATR 72 turboprops and Embraer E190s.

As part of its 2026 summer schedule, the airline has expanded its network with new routes while also increasing flight frequencies on several long-haul services, including São Paulo, Miami, Washington and Dubai. The additional frequencies are being supported by the introduction of new long haul aircraft into its fleet.

3. Egyptair

EgyptAir ranked as Africa’s third-largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 870,800 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The Egyptian flag carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 9.5% from 795,500 seats in July 2025, reflecting continued expansion across its domestic and international network.

Headquartered at Cairo International Airport, EgyptAir operates scheduled passenger and cargo flights across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its fleet includes Airbus A330-300s, Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, Boeing 737-800s, Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, Boeing 777-300ERs and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The airline has also expanded its long-haul network in 2026, launching Cairo to Los Angeles services in May and Cairo to Chicago flights in June, strengthening its presence in the North American market. EgyptAir has been a member of the Star Alliance since 2008, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network through partner airlines.

2. Safair

Safair ranked as Africa’s second-largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 1,014,200 seats, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

The South African carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 2.1% from 992,900 seats in July 2025, retaining its position among the continent’s largest airlines.

Established in 1965, Safair initially operated as a cargo, aircraft leasing and charter company before launching its low cost passenger airline, FlySafair, in 2014. The airline currently operates a fleet of 36 aircraft, while the wider Safair fleet includes Boeing 737-400 passenger aircraft, Boeing 737-400 freighters, Boeing 737-400 Combi aircraft and Lockheed Hercules L100-30 cargo aircraft.

Safair operates an extensive domestic network across South Africa and regional routes to Mauritius, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia, helping it maintain its position as one of Africa’s largest airlines by scheduled seat capacity.

1. Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines ranked as Africa’s largest airline by scheduled seat capacity in July 2026, offering 2,136,300 seats. The carrier increased its scheduled seat capacity by 12.1% from 1,906,200 seats in July 2025, maintaining its position as the continent’s leading airline by capacity.

Founded in 1946, the Addis Ababa-based carrier operates flights to more than 145 passenger and cargo destinations, including over 60 cities across Africa. Ethiopian operates a fleet of about 168 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-200s, Boeing 777-300ERs, Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners, Boeing 737-800s, Boeing 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A350-900s, Airbus A350-1000s and De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 turboprops.

The airline has continued to expand its international network in 2026, resuming flights to Kuwait on June 24, launching services to Lyon, France, on July 2, and is scheduled to commence flights to Mauritius on July 12, further strengthening its connectivity across the Middle East, Europe and the Indian Ocean.