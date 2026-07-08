Air Peace records Africa’s biggest airline seat increase in July 2026 – Report

Air Peace recorded Africa's biggest increase in scheduled airline seats in July 2026, according to OAG's latest African aviation market report.

Air Peace recorded Africa’s biggest increase in scheduled airline seats in July 2026, according to OAG’s latest African aviation market report.

The Nigerian carrier added about 121,000 scheduled seats compared with July 2025, representing a 50.6% year-on-year increase and the largest capacity gain among the continent’s leading airlines covered in the report.

The increase also saw Air Peace return to OAG’s ranking of Africa’s 10 largest airlines by scheduled capacity after not featuring in the list for several months.

What the report is saying

While the airline recorded the largest increase in scheduled seats during the period, it ranked 10th overall with total capacity of about 360,000 seats.

Air Peace added about 121,000 scheduled seats in July 2026, representing a 50.6% increase from a year earlier.

Royal Air Maroc recorded the second-largest increase, adding about 120,100 seats, equivalent to 16.4% year-on-year growth.

Ethiopian Airlines retained its position as Africa’s largest carrier, operating 2.1 million scheduled seats in July 2026, up 12.1% from a year earlier, representing an additional 230,000 seats.

More insights

Africa’s aviation market continued to expand in July 2026, with both international and domestic services recording year-on-year growth. Nigeria also emerged as the fastest-growing among the continent’s largest aviation markets.

Total scheduled airline capacity across Africa increased by 7.5% year on year to 26.3 million seats.

International services accounted for 79% of total capacity, with international seat capacity rising 6.6%, while domestic capacity grew faster at 11.1%.

OAG said North Africa remained Africa’s largest aviation market, while West and Central Africa recorded the fastest growth.

Nigeria’s scheduled airline capacity rose 44.5% year on year to 1.22 million seats from 847,200 a year earlier, while domestic capacity increased 54.8% to 921,100 seats.

Egypt remained Africa’s largest aviation market with 2.9 million scheduled seats in July 2026. Nigeria ranked fifth by total scheduled capacity behind Egypt, South Africa, Morocco and Ethiopia, while Algeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana completed the top 10.

Get up to speed

Air Peace is Nigeria’s largest airline by fleet size and route network, operating domestic, regional and international services. The airline has expanded its fleet over the past year as it continues to increase capacity across its network.

Air Peace welcomed a Boeing 737-700 aircraft under a dry lease agreement in November 2025.The airline added a Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft in May 2026 and received its first Embraer 190 aircraft in June 2026.

The additional aircraft have supported the expansion of services across its domestic, regional and international network.

United Nigeria Airlines also expanded its fleet in recent weeks with the acquisition of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The fleet additions come as Nigerian airlines continue to increase capacity to meet growing passenger demand and strengthen connectivity across domestic and regional markets.

What you should know

The Federal Government approved the establishment of the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company in May to improve domestic airlines’ access to aircraft and strengthen the country’s aviation sector.

The initiative is expected to create a sovereign-backed leasing structure that will make it easier for Nigerian carriers to acquire or lease aircraft and reduce operational constraints linked to fleet shortages.

The new company will operate as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) funded and managed by private investors while benefiting from strategic government backing.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the Federal Government will provide sovereign guarantees to international aircraft lessors and manufacturers, particularly around repossession rights, to reduce investment risks and attract global financiers.

According to the minister, the structure will enable Nigerian airlines to access aircraft through a single credible platform instead of individually negotiating in the global leasing market, helping to reduce delays, cancellations and reliance on costly short-term wet leases.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), will hold equity in the company in exchange for its guarantees, allowing the state to support the initiative while benefiting commercially.

The proposed leasing company is expected to improve access to aircraft for Nigerian airlines, supporting future fleet expansion and helping carriers expand operations as demand for air travel continues to grow.