FAAN moves to tighten Uber, Bolt operations at Nigerian airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is seeking a new operational framework for Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services operating at Nigerian airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is seeking a new operational framework for Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services operating at Nigerian airports.

The authority disclosed this in a statement issued by its management on Thursday, August 20, 2026, amid reports and public concerns over the operations of e-hailing services at some airports.

FAAN said the proposed framework is intended to ensure that e-hailing operations within airport premises meet requirements for passenger safety, security, accountability, operational visibility and orderly pick-up arrangements.

The authority said it is engaging affected operators to develop an arrangement that allows e-hailing services to continue serving passengers while meeting the requirements of the airport environment.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN said its position on e-hailing services is not aimed at restricting passengers’ access to transportation options or undermining the role of platforms such as Uber and Bolt in providing convenient mobility for air travellers. The authority said airports are highly regulated environments where commercial transportation services require an appropriate operational framework.

“FAAN has been engaging the relevant e-hailing operators to achieve a mutually workable operational framework that recognises the value of their services while addressing the peculiar safety, security, accountability and passenger-experience requirements of the airport environment,” the report read in part.

FAAN said the framework would provide adequate visibility over vehicles, drivers and operations while ensuring transportation providers are identifiable and accountable.

The authority said it had received complaints and observed operational challenges associated with commercial transportation activities around airports, including passenger solicitation and touting.

FAAN said the volume and nature of passenger movements at airports make it important for transportation providers to be properly integrated into the airport’s operational and security framework.

The authority said the discussions with Uber, Bolt and other affected operators are focused on passenger safety and security, operational visibility, accountability and the management of pick-up activities within airport premises.

FAAN clarifies ACHRAMS role

FAAN also addressed concerns surrounding its Airport Car Hire Rank Management System, ACHRAMS, stressing that the platform is not an e-hailing application. It said the system was not developed to compete with or replicate the services provided by Uber, Bolt or other e-hailing platforms.

FAAN said ACHRAMS was developed primarily to provide operational visibility and tracking within the airport environment.

The system is also intended to facilitate the accountable management of applicable concession and related airport charges.

The authority said its discussions with e-hailing operators are separate from ACHRAMS and are focused on establishing an appropriate operational framework.

FAAN said it remains committed to working with Uber, Bolt and other mobility providers to maintain safe and convenient transportation options for passengers.

The authority said the current situation should not be misconstrued as a blanket prohibition on e-hailing services and expressed confidence that a mutually acceptable understanding would be reached shortly.

Get up to speed

The latest development follows a separate controversy involving airport car-hire operators in July 2026, when a social media video showed drivers appearing to resist aspects of FAAN’s commercial transport requirements. Reports circulating online had suggested that FAAN required vehicles manufactured in 2020 or newer for airport operations.

FAAN subsequently clarified that the claim was inaccurate and linked the incident to resistance by car-hire operators to registration on ACHRAMS and attempts to prevent the system’s soft and pilot launches at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The authority said one of the conditions for ACHRAMS registration was the use of vehicles manufactured in 2012 or newer, rather than the reported 2020 minimum.

FAAN said the vehicle requirement had been communicated to airport car-hire operators since 2024, with an initial compliance deadline of January 1, 2026, later extended to June 2026.

The authority subsequently considered a further extension to October 1, 2026, while also reviewing the operational tariff for airport cab operators from N500 to N1,500.

What you should know

The current FAAN discussions with Uber and Bolt come amid growing competition between e-hailing platforms and traditional airport car-hire operators. A Nairametrics investigation published in 2025 found that e-hailing services had disrupted the business of traditional operators at Lagos airports, with passengers increasingly comparing fares based on price and convenience.

Traditional operators cited the cost of operating within the airport, including a N700 hourly parking fee at MMA2 at the time, as a challenge to competing on price.

The investigation found that traditional operators could sometimes offer cheaper fares during peak periods when dynamic pricing pushed e-hailing fares higher.

Passengers were found to choose between traditional car hires, independent operators and e-hailing services based on price, convenience and reliability.

The competition is now unfolding alongside FAAN’s broader effort to tighten oversight through measures including ACHRAMS, vehicle standards and controlled passenger pick-up arrangements.