FAAN increases airport surveillance following confirmed Ebola case in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced heightened surveillance across airports nationwide following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced heightened surveillance across airports nationwide following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The authority said it was strengthening vigilance across airport operations as part of measures to support ongoing public health containment efforts and protect passengers, airport personnel and other stakeholders.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, in Lagos.

According to the authority, the measures are being implemented in collaboration with relevant public health and aviation regulatory agencies to minimise the risk of further transmission.

Abuja Ebola Case Triggers Contact Tracing

FAAN disclosed that it is working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Port Health Services, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies to support containment efforts.

The authority noted that the early identification of the confirmed case and the commencement of contact tracing demonstrated the importance of established public health protocols and effective coordination among government agencies.

It added that airport operations would continue to be guided by recommendations from public health authorities as developments unfold.

FAAN also reaffirmed its readiness to implement additional preventive measures where necessary to safeguard passengers, aviation workers and the wider public.

The authority urged passengers, airlines, airport users and other stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate with health officials carrying out their responsibilities.

It further advised members of the public to rely on verified information from relevant government agencies and avoid circulating unconfirmed reports that could generate unnecessary panic.

Nigeria Activates Ebola Preparedness Measures

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that FAAN had activated enhanced screening protocols at international airports, including increased monitoring of passengers arriving from high-risk countries and isolation procedures for suspected cases.