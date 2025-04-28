The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that local airports and airstrips operating without valid permits will face sanctions starting from January 1, 2026.

This warning was issued by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at NCAA, Godwin Balang, during the Airstrip Owners and Operators Stakeholders Engagement Programme held in Lagos on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Balang emphasized that the move was not intended as a threat but represented a collective resolve to enforce regulatory compliance across the aviation sector.

According to Balang, there are about 92 airstrips across the country, including operational, non-operational, and those under rehabilitation or new construction, based on NCAA’s current database. However, only a few of these airstrips currently hold valid operational permits.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned that local airports operating without the necessary permits will face sanctions starting Jan. 1, 2026.

“The Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at NCAA, Godwin Balang, made this known on Monday at the Airstrip Owners and Operators Stakeholders Engagement Programme in Lagos,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “He said there are about 92 Airstrips (operational, non-operational, and some under rehabilitation/new constructions) in Nigeria based on the existing NCAA Airstrip database. According to him, interestingly, a few are already up to date with their valid operational permits.”

Balang noted that 68 airstrips are managed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, while 24 are owned by individuals and private organisations, highlighting the need for closer collaboration between the NCAA and the Ministry to improve regulatory oversight.

He explained that Section 71(3) and (4)(a) of the Civil Aviation Act (CAA) 2022 empowers the NCAA to certify aerodrome operations and set minimum safety standards. Given recent changes in the aviation sector, Balang said the Authority would revise its regulations and place greater focus on aviation security to address emerging threats.

More insights

Also speaking at the event, NCAA Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to enforcing compliance with national regulations and global best practices.

He said the engagement was designed to strengthen communication with state and private airstrip operators, clarify regulatory requirements, and encourage the adoption of global standards.

Najomo added that the NCAA was developing tailored regulations for airstrips, separate from the stricter standards applied to major aerodromes, to support the growth of general aviation while maintaining safety.

The event, themed “Enhancing Safety, Compliance and Collaboration for Efficient Airstrips Operations,” drew participation from key industry stakeholders, including representatives of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.