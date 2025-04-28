Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, is now $23.7 billion richer in 2025, pushing his net worth to $166 billion, according to recent data by Bloomberg billionaire index.

The gain, representing a 16.7% increase year-to-date, comes as shares of Berkshire Hathaway continue to climb sharply.

As of April 27, Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B stock has gained 18.44% this year, closing at $534.29. Buffett’s fortune is tied to his holdings in Berkshire, which accounts for approximately 99.5% of his net worth, he has previously stated.

Despite a minor loss of $260 million, or 0.2 %, on the most recent trading day, Buffett’s financial standing remains firmly secure. The bulk of his wealth is derived from his ownership of about 37.4% of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares, with a negligible holding in Class B shares, according to the company’s November 2024 filings.

Some context

The ongoing market slump, triggered in part by U.S. tariff-induced volatility, sent shockwaves through the financial landscape. Yet, Buffett’s portfolio has not only endured but flourished. he has stuck to his long-term strategy of buying great businesses at fair prices and holding them through the ups and downs.

Berkshire Hathaway, with its diverse holdings in companies such as Geico, Clayton Homes, and Dairy Queen, along with stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express, has delivered a compounded annual gain of 19.8 % since 1965. Buffett’s investment philosophy focuses on high-quality businesses with strong fundamentals, efficiency, and visionary management—all factors that have enabled his portfolio to thrive during inflationary periods and other market challenges.

What to know

Buffett’s rise from humble beginnings he famously sold chewing gum door-to-door at age six, remains a hallmark of American entrepreneurial spirit. Over the decades, he has navigated through recessions, inflation spikes, and extreme market volatility, adhering to a disciplined investment philosophy centered on acquiring high-quality businesses at fair prices and holding them over the long term.

In a June 2024 statement, Buffett emphasized that his fortune remains almost entirely tied to Berkshire. Historical records, including a 2011 letter to U.S. Congressman Tim Huelskamp, and financial disclosures from as early as 2010, show that his non-Berkshire assets at one point valued between $500 million and $900 million represent only a small fraction of his wealth.

His limited outside holdings have included stakes in Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp, though these have accounted for less than 1% of his total fortune. Over time, market movements, dividend reinvestments, and asset sales have adjusted the value of these holdings, though their significance remains dwarfed by his Berkshire shares.

Buffett’s steady hand and disciplined investment strategy have enabled him to thrive during inflationary periods and economic downturns alike. His approach has fortified his portfolio against broad market turbulence, setting him apart as one of history’s most successful investors.