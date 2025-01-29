A Max Air Boeing 737 suffered a nose wheel landing gear collapse and a rear tire burst while landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday night, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Lagos, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said the incident occurred as the aircraft, registered as 5N-MBD, attempted to land on Runway 06/24.

“On board the aircraft were 53 passengers and six crew members. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the passengers or the crew members on board,” Orah said.

She added that emergency response teams were swiftly deployed, ensuring that the incident was managed according to FAAN’s emergency response plan.

The aircraft was later towed to Bay 5, where officials from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) have begun an investigation to determine the root cause of the malfunction.

The airport resumed normal flight operations at 8 a.m. on Wednesday after the runway was cleared of debris and inspected for safety.

While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised renewed concerns about aviation safety in Nigeria. Max Air, one of the country’s major domestic carriers, has faced previous safety challenges.

In May 2023, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) temporarily grounded Max Air’s Boeing 737 fleet following multiple operational incidents. These included reports of contaminated fuel leading to engine shutdowns mid-flight and landing gear system failures. The airline was cleared to resume full operations only after implementing corrective safety measures.

What to know

Tuesday’s landing gear collapse is the latest in a series of aviation mishaps that have drawn scrutiny to aircraft maintenance standards, pilot training, and regulatory oversight in Nigeria. While landing gear failures are relatively rare, they can result from mechanical wear and tear, hydraulic issues, or manufacturing defects.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is expected to conduct a thorough analysis of the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to establish the exact cause of the incident. Preliminary findings are anticipated in the coming weeks, though full investigations could take longer.

As of Wednesday, Max Air had yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, industry observers expect the airline to cooperate fully with investigators and provide necessary technical details on the aircraft’s history and maintenance records.

For now, FAAN has reassured travelers that the airport is fully operational and that safety measures are in place to prevent future disruptions. Passengers scheduled to fly with Max Air in the coming days will be monitoring developments closely as the investigation unfolds.