Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, experienced a significant malfunction during its takeoff roll on Sunday evening, July 21, 2024 at Yola Airport.

The aircraft, which was carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff en route to Abuja when a loud bang was heard, later identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres.

Initial reports confirmed that two tyres burst during the takeoff roll. The situation further escalated when the remaining two tyres also burst as the crew attempted to taxi off the runway, rendering the aircraft completely immobilised.

According to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) “Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by NSIB Director General Captain Alex Badeh Jr., will visit the incident site tomorrow morning(today) to conduct an investigation. “

This incident adds to a series of concerns regarding Max Air’s safety record. In 2023, a report by the NSIB indicted the airline for overwriting the Cockpit Voice Recorder data following a serious incident that occurred on May 7, 2023, during landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, emphasised the importance of the forthcoming investigation and reiterated the commitment to ensuring passenger safety and adherence to aviation regulation.

