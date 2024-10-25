The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the helicopter accident off the coast of Calabar, involving a Sikorsky SK76c with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

The NSIB emphasized that the purpose of the investigation is not to apportion blame but to uncover the root causes of the accident and recommend safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the accident involving a Sikorsky SK76c helicopter with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the NSIB remains committed to promoting transparency and accountability through its independent accident investigation process, ultimately enhancing transportation safety in Nigeria.

As part of the investigation, the NSIB is coordinating closely with other relevant agencies to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and ensure all factors contributing to the incident are thoroughly analyzed.

Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of the NSIB, expressed condolences to the families of those affected, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic incident. We are fully committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this accident. We urge the public to refrain from speculation during this sensitive time, as our focus is on ensuring clarity and accountability through a thorough investigation.”

What to know about the helicopter crash

The helicopter involved in the crash was a Sikorsky SK76c with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

It carried eight individuals – six passengers and two crew members – during a routine flight from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the NUIMANTAN oil rig on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) confirmed that their personnel were on board, as the helicopter had been engaged by the NNPC.

At approximately 11:22 AM, the aircraft ditched into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar. The helicopter was flying under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) but did not transmit an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, making search efforts more complex.

Authorities have since plotted the accident’s location manually to guide rescue operations.

Emergency response teams, supported by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Armed Forces, and neighbouring aerodromes, were activated immediately.

The search continues with military units, low-flying aircraft, and rescue boats mobilized to locate survivors. So far, three bodies have been recovered.

The NSIB confirmed that the helicopter had an endurance of 2 hours and 15 minutes of fuel at the time of the incident.

Investigation and search efforts remain ongoing, with all agencies collaborating to ensure an effective response and provide updates as new information emerges.