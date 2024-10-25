The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion to facilitate the installation of truck barriers at the Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by the Fire Station.

The diversion will run from 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, to 5:00 am on Sunday, October 27, 2024, following recent damage to the barriers.

This planned diversion follows an earlier temporary closure of the bridge for barrier installation between Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, on Thursday.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by the Fire Station from 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 26th, to 5:00 am on Sunday, October 27th, 2024, for the installation of truck barriers which were recently damaged,” the statement read in part.

The diversion is part of the government’s traffic management strategy to enhance road safety, control the movement of heavy-duty vehicles, and prevent further accidents or loss of lives.

More insight

The statement further noted that the installation would require motorists to use alternative routes.

Motorists traveling from Eko Bridge, Constain, and Iponri toward Ojuelegba are advised to use the service lane from the National Stadium gate to connect to Barracks for access to their destinations.

The commissioner encouraged motorists to cooperate with authorities to prevent unnecessary delays during the installation period. He also appealed for patience, explaining that the nighttime closure was planned to minimize disruptions.

“This traffic management strategy aims to prevent further accidents and loss of lives,” he added.

The Commissioner also warned motorists against damaging public infrastructure, cautioning that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

What you should know

In addition to the planned traffic diversion at Ojuelegba Bridge for the installation of truck barriers, the Lagos State Government will close J Randle Road, Onikan, from October 26 to November 3, 2024.

The closure will affect the stretch between Lagos City Mall and the National Museum, up to the Onikan Roundabout, to accommodate the Afropolis Dance Event.

The recommended routes to use during the closure of the road include:

From Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Turn left at Onikan Roundabout, connect to King George V Road, and exit through Marina to reach Force Road and Tafawa Balewa Road.

From Outer Marina to Awolowo Road: Take a left into Force Road, link to Tafawa Balewa Road, and follow Old Defence Road to Tafawa Balewa Square, Macarthy Street, and Onikan Road.

From Third Mainland Bridge/Ring Road to Awolowo Road: Merge into Force Road, connect to Tafawa Balewa Road, and follow Old Defence Road to reach Onikan and Awolowo Road.

From Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Proceed straight through Onikan Roundabout without diversion.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and exercise patience as these diversions are part of coordinated efforts to manage traffic and ensure public safety during the event.