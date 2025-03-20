The Lagos State Government has announced that the PWD rail crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic starting May 1, 2025, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on Wednesday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry explained that the decision was made to enhance safety following the launch of the Red Line Metro service last year.

A recent survey highlighted the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents along the corridor.

Consequently, motorists have been directed to navigate the affected area using alternative routes through Ikeja and Airport roads.

“Following a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation after the commencement of operations on the Red Line Train Service, it has become necessary to implement proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters along the PWD route.

“In line with this, the Lagos State Government has announced the closure of the rail crossing at the PWD axis to vehicular traffic, effective from Thursday, 1st May 2025. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Ikeja or Airport roads to reach their destinations,” the statement read in part.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reiterated that the closure is necessary to safeguard commuters and motorists alike.

He assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconvenience for road users.

What you should know

The Lagos Red Line, a 37-kilometre rail project, began construction in April 2021, with its first phase inaugurated in February 2024. The line connects Agbado to Oyingbo with eight stations.

Passenger operations commenced in October 2024 after the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) granted a six-month temporary license.

On February 10, 2025, the service increased its frequency to nine daily trips—five in the morning and four in the evening—between Agbado in Ogun State and Oyingbo in Lagos. This was a significant expansion from the initial two-morning trips, reducing station waiting times to two minutes.

Also in February, the Lagos State Government announced a 30% fare reduction on the Red Line, lowering the Agbado-Oyingbo fare from N1,500 to N1,000 to encourage broader adoption and ease commuters’ financial burden.

In November 2024, the government announced plans to concession the Red and Blue Line operations to private-sector players to ensure sustainability and repay project loans. However, no definitive timeline has been set for when the concession will begin, when private operators will take over, or how long they will manage the rail systems.