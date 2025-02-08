The Lagos Red Line train service will increase its frequency to nine trips per day, running five morning and four evening trips between Agbado in Ogun State and Oyingbo in Lagos, starting Monday, February 10, 2025.

The announcement was made via a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Saturday.

According to LAMATA, the expanded schedule will offer more commuting options for residents along the Agbado-Oyingbo corridor. Previously, the Red Line operated only two morning trips from Agbado to Oyingbo.

“The Red Line train service will increase its capacity, providing full service during the AM peak hours, effective Monday, February 10, 2025.

“The Red Line will now operate five morning trips and four evening trips daily, totalling nine trips per day. Previously, two morning trips were available from Agbado to Oyingbo,” the post read in part.

The post was accompanied by the updated Red Line train schedule, which takes effect on February 10, 2025, for weekday operations, from Monday to Friday.

For the southbound schedule, the first-morning trip will depart Oyingbo Station at 6:00 a.m., followed by a second trip at 7:30 a.m.

For the northbound schedule, the first train will leave Agbado Station in Ogun State at 6:30 a.m., with the second trip departing at 7:10 a.m., and a third at 8:40 a.m., bringing the total number of morning trips to five.

In the evening southbound schedule, the first train will depart Oyingbo Station at 5:20 p.m., followed by a second trip at 6:40 p.m.

For the northbound evening schedule, the first train from Agbado will leave at 6:30 p.m., while the second trip is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. This brings the total number of evening trips to four.

More insights

LAMATA also highlighted the efficiency of the Red Line, noting that the total journey time from Agbado to Oyingbo remains 50 minutes, with a reduced waiting time of just two minutes at each station.

The agency further stated that the Red Line’s capacity will improve in the coming months with the arrival of three additional train sets. These new additions are expected to enhance the reliability and efficiency of Lagos’ rail transport system.

The post described the Red Line as one of Lagos’ flagship metro rail projects, launched to ease congestion on the city’s road networks by providing a faster alternative for daily commuters.

It also stated that the increase in service frequency aligns with the Lagos State Government’s broader efforts to strengthen public transportation infrastructure.