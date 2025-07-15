Superman, the latest reboot of the iconic DC Comics superhero, opened to a powerful start at the Nigerian box office, raking in N133.7 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend, one of the strongest openings in the country this year.

The film, written and directed by James Gunn, overtook (N111.9 million ) Captain America: Brave New World, which earned N108.1 million, for the title of the biggest opening weekend of 2025.

The performance is especially notable given that many cinemas in Lagos, a region that accounts for nearly 50% of national box office revenue, were closed until late Saturday afternoon due to local elections.

Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the film marks the first installment in the new DC Universe (DCU) under Gunn’s creative leadership. Other cast members include Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Plot

Set three years after Superman first appeared publicly, the film follows Clark Kent as he juggles his dual life as a reporter in Metropolis and as the world’s most powerful metahuman.

When Lex Luthor launches a calculated campaign to turn public opinion against him, Superman must not only battle enemies but also prove to humanity that he’s a hero worth believing in. The plot draws inspiration from All-Star Superman, the acclaimed comic book series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.

The film premiered globally at the TCL Chinese Theater on July 7 and was released in Nigerian cinemas on July 11. It is the first official entry in the DCU’s “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” storyline and has so far grossed over $220 million worldwide against a production budget of $225 million.

What to know about Superman

The film’s Nigerian opening adds to the country’s growing influence in global box office trends. Despite infrastructure challenges and the occasional disruption, such as this weekend’s election-related cinema closures, Nigeria continues to prove itself as a major market for blockbuster releases.

Superman also represents a significant creative turning point for DC Studios. Originally planned as a continuation of 2013’s Man of Steel, the project was reimagined after the commercial and critical struggles of Justice League in 2017.

Gunn, appointed co-CEO of DC Studios in 2022, began writing a new version that would eventually drop the original subtitle, Superman: Legacy, and usher in a full universe reboot.