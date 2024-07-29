No Result
View All Result

Copyright Infringement and Content Removal Requests

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linkedin

At Nairametrics, we respect the intellectual property rights of others and are dedicated to addressing any disputes amicably. To ensure an efficient process, all complaints must be submitted using the appropriate forms on this page. Please note that any letters or emails sent directly to us will be disregarded. We commit to reviewing each application within SEVEN [7] working days and will communicate our feedback promptly.

If you believe that content on our site infringes upon your copyrights, please fill out this ( https://forms.office.com/r/sDGCKWsPMa )

If you have other concerns about our publications, you can submit your request using this https://forms.office.com/r/GhxpfMyqqC )

All information submitted through these forms will be confidential and used solely to address your complaint or request.

For further assistance, please get in touch with us at outreach@nairametrics.com.

 

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Create New Account!

Fill the forms below to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Nairametrics