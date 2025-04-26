The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has issued a directive for a total crackdown on unregistered hospitals and quack medical personnel operating in the FCT.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Olayinka explained that the minister issued the directive in response to the death of a pregnant woman at a private health facility in Durumi, Abuja, following a caesarean section.

According to him, the minister has warned that anyone found operating an illegal or unregistered health facility should be arrested and prosecuted.

Pregnant women urged to utilize FHIS

He said it was unfortunate that, despite the free registration of pregnant women into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), most pregnant women were still not taking advantage of the scheme.

“In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, are eligible for free enrollment into the FHIS.

“This allows them access to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services through Primary Health Care centers.

“Furthermore, in alignment with the Federal Government’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and the Wike-led FCTA’s zero tolerance for maternal mortality, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care centers.

“These facilities also offer caesarean sections free of charge,” he said.

The tragic death of Chekwube Chinagorom

The minister urged pregnant women to take advantage of the free health insurance scheme and avoid visiting unregistered health facilities and quack medical personnel.

He recalled that on Friday, a 35-year-old woman, Chekwube Chinagorom, was brought dead to the Asokoro District Hospital.

He stated that the woman died following a Caesarean section at a private hospital in Durumi, Abuja, which was an unregistered facility operating in a substandard and unsafe medical environment.

Investigation into the Incident

He added that the baby was delivered alive and had been referred to Asokoro District Hospital for proper care.

“An investigation conducted by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC) revealed that the hospital was not properly registered. At the time of inspection, only one staff member, Mr. Simon Godiya, who identified himself as a Junior Community Health Extension Worker, was on duty.

“Mr. Godiya reported that the surgical operation was performed by one Murtala Jumma, in conjunction with another unidentified individual. All attempts to reach Jumma by phone were unsuccessful,” he added.

Olayinka said the PHERMC team arrived shortly at the facility along with officers from the Nigeria Police, Durumi Divisional Headquarters.

He said that the case had been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

He added that the Nigeria Police is currently assisting in identifying the individuals responsible for the surgery, verifying their qualifications, and investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Chekwube Chinagorom.