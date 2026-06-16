Haleon has commenced the phased rollout of its corporate identity across Nigeria as part of its transition to a standalone consumer healthcare company.

Haleon has commenced the phased rollout of its corporate identity across Nigeria as part of its transition to a standalone consumer healthcare company.

The development was disclosed in a statement dated June 12, 2026, and seen by Nairametrics.

The company, which emerged as an independent business following its demerger from GSK in July 2022, said the transition involves updating branding on product packaging and corporate materials while maintaining the same product standards consumers have come to trust.

What they are saying

Haleon emphasized that the rebranding exercise will not affect the formulation, safety, quality, or effectiveness of its products, including well-known consumer healthcare brands such as Panadol, Sensodyne, Macleans, and Voltaren.

According to the company, the transition is strictly a branding update designed to align products and operations with the Haleon corporate identity.

“As Haleon introduces its identity in Nigeria, we want consumers to feel informed and reassured. The trusted products they rely on remain the same in quality, formulation and effectiveness,” said Himanshu Raj, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that the company’s local manufacturing partnership with Fidson Healthcare continues to support the availability of high-quality healthcare products across the country.

“Our local production approach in partnership with Fidson Healthcare supports reliable access to high-quality everyday health products in Nigeria,” Raj stated.

Get up to speed

Haleon was created after GSK plc separated its Consumer Healthcare business from the broader GSK Group on July 18, 2022.

The demerger involved the distribution of approximately 80% of GSK’s 68% stake in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders, resulting in the creation of Haleon as an independent publicly listed company.

Prior to the separation, the Consumer Healthcare business operated as a joint venture between GSK and Pfizer Inc., with GSK holding a 68% controlling interest and Pfizer owning the remaining 32%.

The transaction received shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on July 6, 2022, and was completed on July 18, 2022.

Eligible GSK shareholders received one Haleon share for every GSK share held as of July 15, 2022.

More insights

Haleon disclosed that products already being manufactured and distributed under the new identity through its partnership with Fidson Healthcare include Panadol Extra 100s and Panadol Pain & Fever 100s.

The company added that Sensodyne Rapid Action will begin carrying the Haleon branding from mid-June, while Andrews Liver Salts is expected to transition later this year.

Other products, including Otrivin, Voltaren, Cac 1000, Macleans, and additional Sensodyne variants, will adopt the new branding in phases.

What you should know

The rollout comes amid continued adjustments in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market following GSK’s decision to exit direct operations in the country in 2023.

The exit contributed to significant increases in the prices of several pharmaceutical products, with some medicines reportedly experiencing price hikes of up to 1,000%.

The combination of rising inflation, foreign exchange pressures, and supply chain challenges has placed additional strain on medicine affordability and accessibility for many Nigerians.