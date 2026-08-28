FG launches Nigeria Alcohol Policy to balance industry growth and public health

The Federal Government has officially launched the Nigeria Alcohol Policy and Multisectoral Implementation Plan (2026–2030).

The Federal Government has officially launched the Nigeria Alcohol Policy and Multisectoral Implementation Plan (2026–2030).

The policy introduced a unified framework aimed at promoting responsible alcohol consumption, reducing alcohol-related harm, and supporting sustainable growth within the country’s alcohol industry.

The launch was disclosed in a statement issued by Ado Bako, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, and shared on the Ministry’s official X platform.

What they are saying

Speaking at the launch, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, described alcohol-related harm as an issue that extends beyond the health sector.

According to her, the challenge affects public health, economic development, and governance, making a coordinated national response essential.

“Nigeria cannot address alcohol-related harm through fragmented interventions. It requires coordination across sectors, clear responsibilities and accountability for results,” she said.

The policy is built around four key pillars:

Harm reduction and health promotion

Industrial and economic development

Multisectoral coordination and governance

Monitoring, evaluation and accountability

Under the framework, government agencies will promote public awareness campaigns, responsible marketing practices, age and access restrictions, and improved access to screening, treatment and rehabilitation services. It also seeks to enhance safety, quality standards and traceability across the alcohol value chain.

Government highlights impact of alcohol-related harm

Pate cited World Health Organization data showing that Nigeria’s alcohol consumption stood at 3.2 litres of pure alcohol per person aged 15 years and above in 2024.

He also referenced data from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which recorded 9,570 road traffic crashes and 5,421 fatalities nationwide in 2024, noting that driving under the influence remains a contributing factor to road accidents.

The Minister further pointed to the growing challenge of illicit alcohol.

Industry estimates from the Spirits and Wines Association of Nigeria (SWAN), based on a 2024 Euromonitor survey, indicate that illicit spirits and wines account for about 40% of the market, resulting in annual government revenue losses exceeding N428 billion.

NAFDAC reaffirms sachet alcohol ban

In her goodwill message, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, commended the Federal Government for providing a clear policy direction on alcohol regulation.

She reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to science-based regulation, surveillance, and stakeholder engagement, while reiterating the agency’s ban on the sale of alcohol in sachets and containers smaller than 200 millilitres.

The launch attracted participation from key stakeholders, including representatives of the Ministries of Finance and Industry, Trade and Investment, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), among others.

According to the Ministry, the policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), the African Union Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and relevant World Health Organization frameworks.

Get up to speed

The launch comes barely a month after NAFDAC commenced a nationwide enforcement exercise targeting alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200ml.

The operation is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing ban on the production, importation, distribution and sale of sachet alcohol and sub-200ml PET alcoholic beverages.

NAFDAC said the exercise is being carried out across the six geopolitical zones and includes the closure of facilities found to be violating the directive.

What you should know

The new policy comes at a time when Nigeria’s alcohol market remains significant despite changing consumer preferences.

According to a recent Nairametrics analysis, Nigerians spent approximately N1.41 trillion on beer, malt and spirits in the first half of 2026, based on the financial results of Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria, which collectively account for about 90% of the formal brewing market.

While brewers continue to grow revenues through price adjustments and product diversification, the industry faces evolving consumer trends as younger Nigerians increasingly shift toward spirits, wine, ready-to-drink beverages and non-alcoholic alternatives.