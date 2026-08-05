Nigerians spend N1.4 trillion on beer, malt and spirits in six months

Nigerians spent about N1.41 trillion on beer, malt and spirits in the first six months of 2026, according to the half-year financial statements of the country’s three largest brewing companies.

Nigerians spent about N1.41 trillion on beer, malt and spirits in the first six months of 2026, according to the half-year financial statements of the country’s three largest brewing companies.

The figures were compiled from the H1 2026 financial results of Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria, which together account for roughly 90% of Nigeria’s formal brewing industry.

While two of the three brewers delivered meaningful revenue growth during the period, the industry continues to face a longer-term structural challenge as younger Nigerians increasingly shift away from traditional beer consumption toward spirits, wine, ready-to-drink beverages and non-alcoholic alternatives.

Despite this changing consumer landscape, the brewers continued to grow revenues through price increases, portfolio diversification and sustained investment in marketing and production capacity.

What the data is saying

The combined revenue of Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria reached approximately N1.41 trillion during the first half of 2026, underscoring the resilience of Nigeria’s formal brewing industry despite inflationary pressures and a challenging operating environment.

The performance was largely supported by price adjustments implemented earlier in the year and sustained demand across beer, malt and other beverage categories.

Nigerian Breweries, the country’s largest brewer, reported revenue of N803.7 billion in the first half of 2026, representing a 9% increase from the N738.1 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

International Breweries generated revenue of N342.1 billion, remaining broadly unchanged from the N341 billion reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Guinness Nigeria, now managed by Tolaram Group following Diageo’s divestment, posted an 11.8% increase in revenue to N265 billion as it continued to reposition the Guinness brand and expand its appeal among younger consumers.

Although revenue growth differed across the three companies, the combined figures show that Nigeria’s largest brewers continued to generate significant sales despite softer beer consumption trends among younger consumers.

More Insights – Price adjustments

The industry’s revenue performance reflects the impact of price adjustments introduced by all three brewers in March 2026.

The companies cited rising operational and raw material costs driven by Nigeria’s difficult economic environment as the reason for increasing prices.

Those price increases became more evident in second-quarter performance, even as seasonal demand patterns affected consumption.

Combined revenue for the April to June period rose to N696 billion from N640 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025, representing growth of nearly 9%.

Beer sales are typically affected by seasonality, as the early part of the second quarter often coincides with Christian and Muslim fasting periods, leading to softer demand before consumption recovers later in the quarter.

Profit before tax across the three companies increased to a combined N269.4 billion from N217.5 billion in H1 2025, representing an increase of nearly 24%.

The improvement in earnings reflected stronger pricing, lower financing costs and easing pressure from raw material and foreign exchange expenses compared with the previous two years.

Profit turnaround

The recovery marks a significant turnaround from the difficulties experienced in 2023 and 2024 after Nigeria adopted a flexible exchange rate regime.

The sharp depreciation of the naira had significantly weakened the balance sheets of many brewers through foreign exchange losses, but the latest results suggest the companies have largely recovered from that period.

Nigerian Breweries recorded pre-tax profit of N156.3 billion, translating to a pre-tax margin of 19.4%, compared with 17.9% a year earlier.

International Breweries delivered the strongest margin expansion, reporting pre-tax profit of N74.8 billion and a pre-tax margin of 21.9% after raw material costs declined from N185.5 billion to N159.1 billion despite relatively flat revenue.

Guinness Nigeria also strengthened profitability as pre-tax margin improved from 10.1% to 14.5%, supported by a sharp reduction in finance costs from N12.4 billion to N4.4 billion following lower borrowings and easing foreign exchange pressure due to naira stabilisation.

The improvement in margins across all three companies suggests that recent price increases are being sustained while the worst of the industry’s cost pressures may have passed.

The Bigger Picture plus competition

At an exchange rate of approximately N1,364 to the US dollar, the three brewers generated just over $1 billion in combined revenue during the first half of 2026. While this highlights the scale of Nigeria’s beer market, it also illustrates how currency depreciation has significantly reduced the industry’s dollar value compared with the period before the naira’s devaluation.

Competition within the industry is also becoming more intense as brewers compete aggressively across lager, stout, malt and ready-to-drink beverage categories while responding to changing consumer preferences.

Younger consumers are increasingly shifting toward spirits such as whiskey and gin, as well as wine, flavoured alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic beverages, while craft beer continues to gain traction in urban centres.

Guinness Nigeria has expanded beyond beer with brands including Captain Morgan, Gordon’s, Orijin, Smirnoff Ice, Malta Guinness and Dubic Malt as part of its strategy to diversify its beverage portfolio.

The three brewers collectively spent at least N130.6 billion on marketing and advertising during the first half of the year. Nigerian Breweries accounted for N71.9 billion, International Breweries spent N42.6 billion, while Guinness Nigeria allocated N16.1 billion to marketing, excluding distribution expenses.

Capital investment remained strong, with the companies collectively investing N103.3 billion in capital expenditure. International Breweries led with N56.2 billion, followed by Nigerian Breweries with N30.3 billion and Guinness Nigeria with N16.8 billion, while both Nigerian Breweries and International Breweries also disclosed significant outstanding capital commitments.

The sustained investment in production assets and marketing demonstrates that Nigeria’s largest brewers remain focused on long-term expansion despite changing consumer behaviour and recent macroeconomic challenges.

What you should know

Although the three brewers reported stronger earnings and improved profitability during the first half of 2026, investors reacted cautiously following the release of their financial results.

Nigerian Breweries is trading at about N74 per share, down 11% over the past six months, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately N2.1 trillion.

Guinness Nigeria is trading at about N376 per share. The stock has gained 7% over the past six months and is up 221% over the past year. The company also declared a dividend of N7 per share and has a market capitalisation of about N823 billion.

International Breweries is trading at approximately N11 per share, representing a 27% decline over the last six months despite its strong improvement in profitability. The company currently has a market capitalisation of about N1.65 trillion.

The market’s reaction suggests investors remain cautious despite improving earnings, as they continue to assess the sustainability of profitability amid evolving consumer preferences and broader economic conditions.