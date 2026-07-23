NAFDAC begins nationwide mop-up of banned sachet alcohol

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced a nationwide mop-up exercise to remove alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200 millilitres from circulation.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced a nationwide mop-up exercise to remove alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200 millilitres from circulation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agency said the operation reinforces the Federal Government’s ban on the production, importation, distribution and sale of sachet alcohol and sub-200ml PET-bottled alcoholic beverages across the country.

According to NAFDAC, the enforcement exercise is being carried out simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones and follows the closure of manufacturing facilities found to have violated the ban.

What they are saying

The agency said its enforcement teams are conducting coordinated operations in markets, motor parks, retail outlets, bars and other distribution channels to identify, seize and destroy the banned products.

It urged manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, transporters and hawkers to voluntarily surrender any remaining stock of the prohibited alcoholic beverages.

NAFDAC warned that anyone found producing, stocking, transporting or selling the affected products would face regulatory sanctions, product seizure and possible prosecution.

“The enforcement operations across the country will not be a one-off operation but part of a sustained enforcement and public education campaign.

“This campaign is aimed at ridding Nigeria of harmful alcohol products, protecting children and adolescents, and promoting responsible alcohol consumption among adults,” the agency stated.

It added that the exercise forms part of its broader efforts to reduce underage drinking, harmful alcohol consumption and substance abuse among children and young people.

More insights

NAFDAC clarified that the exercise is not targeted at manufacturers producing alcoholic beverages within approved packaging limits.

Rather, it said the operation is focused on eliminating products that violate existing regulations and pose significant public health risks.

The agency also called on members of the public to support the enforcement exercise by reporting individuals or businesses involved in the production, distribution or sale of banned sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages packaged in PET bottles below 200ml.

It further advised Nigerians to avoid purchasing or consuming the prohibited products, describing them as illegal and unsafe.

“Together, we can protect our communities and safeguard the future of our children,” the agency said.

What you should know

The nationwide mop-up follows months after NAFDAC, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), launched a nationwide campaign to enforce the ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages packaged in bottles below 200ml.

Full enforcement of the ban took effect in January following a directive by the Nigerian Senate aimed at protecting public health and curbing underage drinking.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had said the renewed enforcement became necessary to shield Nigerian children and adolescents from alcohol abuse.

According to her, the affordability and small packaging of sachet alcohol make it easily accessible to minors, increasing the risk of addiction, poor academic performance and long-term health complications.