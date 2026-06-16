Data published by Numbeo provides an overview of healthcare performance across selected African countries, measured through the Health Care Index, which reflects the perceived quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare systems.

Healthcare remains one of the most critical indicators of quality of life across countries, reflecting not only access to medical services but also the efficiency, affordability, and resilience of national health systems.

In many developing and emerging economies, healthcare performance is shaped by a combination of public investment levels, infrastructure availability, workforce capacity, and the balance between public and private sector provision.

Across Africa, disparities in healthcare delivery remain pronounced, with some countries recording relatively strong systems that offer improved access to medical care, while others continue to struggle with underfunded facilities, limited specialist availability, and uneven distribution of services between urban and rural areas.

These gaps often translate into differences in life expectancy, maternal and child health outcomes, and the ability to manage both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Healthcare indices also tend to reflect broader economic realities, as countries with higher income levels are generally better positioned to invest in hospitals, equipment, and insurance coverage systems. However, policy efficiency and governance play equally important roles, with some lower-income countries achieving notable progress through targeted reforms and international partnerships.

Data published by Numbeo provides an overview of healthcare performance across selected African countries, measured through the Health Care Index, which reflects the perceived quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare systems.

5. Egypt

Egypt records a Health Care Index of 47.9, placing it slightly above Morocco, but still indicating moderate performance in healthcare quality and accessibility relative to global standards. With a Quality-of-Life Index of 81.9 and very low purchasing power of 22.2.

Safety is moderate at 53.6. The cost of living remains low at 21.6, but property affordability is more stretched at 20.4. Traffic conditions are high at 47.6, while pollution levels are significantly elevated at 82.5. The climate index stands at 85.3.

4. Nigeria

Nigeria places fourth on the list with a Health Care Index of 48.3, though ranked lower than Egypt in other quality of life indices.

According to the Numbeo data, Nigeria recorded a Purchasing Power Index of 8.7, Safety Index of 33.8, Cost of Living Index of 27.7, Property Price-to-Income Ratio of 93.7, Traffic Commute Time Index of 63.8, Pollution Index of 87.1, and Climate Index of 70.7. The figures highlight the broader socioeconomic challenges that continue to affect healthcare access and outcomes in the country.

3. Tunisia

Tunisia ranks third with a Health Care Index of 56.6, showing a moderately strong healthcare system, though still facing constraints in capacity and accessibility in certain regions. With a Quality of Life Index of 117.6. It records low purchasing power of 36.3 but performs better in safety at 55.1.

The cost of living is relatively low at 29.1, while property affordability is moderate with a ratio of 12.8. Traffic conditions remain relatively efficient at 33.0. However, pollution levels are higher at 69.5, while the climate index is strong at 94.3.

2. Kenya

Kenya follows with a Health Care Index of 62.2, reflecting relatively solid healthcare delivery systems compared to many developing economies, supported by ongoing improvements in public health infrastructure. With a Quality of Life Index of 99.4 and low purchasing power of 36.7. Safety is moderate at 44.9.

The cost of living is low at 28.9, but property affordability is weaker with a ratio of 17.0. Traffic congestion is more pronounced at 51.6, while pollution stands at 69.0. The climate index is strong at 87.1.

1. South Africa

South Africa records the highest performance with a Health Care Index of 64.0, indicating comparatively stronger access to and quality of healthcare services among the listed countries. This places it ahead of its regional peers, although challenges remain in safety and affordability.

It has a Quality of Life Index of 150.9, supported by strong purchasing power at 112.0. However, safety remains a major concern at 25.5, while the cost of living stands at 37.1. Property remains comparatively affordable with a price-to-income ratio of 3.3, though traffic conditions are moderate at 38.4. Pollution is relatively contained at 56.9, while the country records a high climate index of 95.7.