The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation regarding its examination posting process, offering a financial reward to anyone who can prove that a candidate was posted outside their selected examination town.

This announcement was made by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., through an official statement on Saturday, April 26.

JAMB stated that some parents are being misled by their children and school owners into falsely believing that candidates are assigned to exam centres outside their chosen towns.

“It is our firm belief that some parents are continually being deceived, misled, and duped by their own wards and some secondary school proprietors who continue to propagate the falsehood that JAMB assigns candidates to examination centres outside their chosen examination towns.”

The Board emphasized that candidates are allowed to select their preferred examination town at the time of registration, and JAMB assigns them to centres strictly within those towns.

“Let it be unequivocally clear: at the time of registration, candidates have the right to select their preferred examination town. JAMB subsequently assigns them to a centre within that chosen town. The baseless assertion that candidates are placed in towns different from their selections is erroneous, malicious, and aimed solely at tarnishing the Board’s reputation. It never happens,” the board stated.

Financial reward for proof

To counter the false narrative, JAMB announced a financial reward for any individual who can provide authentic evidence of a candidate being posted outside their chosen town.

“The Board therefore challenges this false but popular narrative by offering a handsome financial reward to any one person who can provide authentic proof of just one candidate who is posted outside the chosen town of the candidate,” the statement read

For transparency, JAMB directed that such proof should be submitted to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

“Such proof should, within the next 96 hours, be sent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) WhatsApp Number; 08056003030 so that the umpire can ensure the reward is delivered or the Board is once and for all exonerated from the recurring campaign of calumny,” they noted.

More insights

Addressing concerns about the time candidates are required to spend at examination centres, JAMB compared its policies to standard airline practices.

“Similarly, anyone who finds no fault in airlines requesting air-travellers to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the departure time should find no fault in encouraging candidates to arrive at the CBT centres, 90 minutes before commencement of examination for preliminary verification.”

JAMB added that many parents seem unaware of the necessary preliminary processes involved in conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“Many parents who expect candidates to spend not more than 2 hours for the 2-hour examination are apparently oblivious of the required preliminary processes,” the board noted

JAMB shared an incident involving a candidate who relied on superstition during the exam. A female candidate, following her grandfather’s advice, refrained from answering any questions, waiting instead for a miraculous intervention, which the Board said does not happen with JAMB.

The Board urged candidates to refrain from relying on unfounded beliefs and called on the public to trust government agencies, emphasizing their dedication to serving the public’s best interest.