The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has revealed that Lagos needs at least 15,000 regulated public transit buses to function optimally, but the current operational fleet stands at just over 1,000.

LAMATA’s Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this during a visit by the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) to the agency, according to a statement posted on the Authority’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The PCC delegation, led by its Commissioner, Hafeez Odunewu, alongside Director of Investigations, Ayinde Wale, and other officials, engaged LAMATA officials to address concerns over bus availability and long waiting times at stations across the state.

Akinajo acknowledged the shortage, emphasizing that the limited fleet has contributed to overcrowding and extended waiting times. She added that LAMATA is working with private sector partners to expand the fleet, with the expected delivery of 500 CNG buses and 50 electric vehicles by the last quarter of the year.

“The MD further announced that LAMATA is expecting a significant boost to public transport fleet with the delivery of approximately 500 CNG buses and 50 electric vehicles by the last quarter of this year.

“She also informed the delegation that studies indicate Lagos requires around 15,000 buses to function optimally, while the current operational fleet is a little over 1,000,” the statement read in part.

The PCC delegation expressed appreciation for the engagement and the insights shared, noting that the commission would continue to monitor developments and advocate for improvements in public transportation services.

What you should know

Lagos has long struggled with public transportation challenges, with bus shortages posing a major concern for commuters. To address this, the state government, through LAMATA, has introduced initiatives such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and other options under the Lagos Bus Service Limited. However, the current fleet remains insufficient for a city of over 20 million residents.

The introduction of CNG and electric buses aligns with the federal government’s push for sustainable transport and lower emissions.

In January 2025, Oando PLC announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to deploy 5,000 electric buses for public transit, though no timeline was provided for their rollout.

In line with sustainability efforts, the Lagos State Transport Policy unveiled in 2024 commits to ensuring that 52% of buses in the BRT scheme are powered by clean energy by 2050.

As Lagos continues to urbanize, closing the gap in regulated transit buses remains crucial for improving mobility and reducing reliance on informal, unregulated transport systems.