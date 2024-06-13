The Lagos State Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to drastically reduce private car trips within the state, aiming to cut them from 11% in 2015 to just 2% of all travel by 2050.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that Lagos’ transport system minimizes environmental damage and remains resilient to climate change impacts, particularly given the state’s low-lying, coastal nature.

The plan is outlined in the recently unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy.

According to Section 4.15 of the policy, which focuses on environment, climate change, and infrastructure resilience, the plan to drastically reduce private car usage in Lagos by 2050 is part of the existing commitments under the Climate Action Plan for the transport sector.

“The major thrust of Government’s policy is to assure that the use and operation of the transport system of Lagos does the least damage to the environment with its infrastructure resilient to the adverse impacts of climate change, particularly given the low-lying, coastal nature of the State.

“This requires that existing commitments relating to the transport sector under the Climate Action Plan will be adhered to e.g.:

“Car trips as a proportion of total trips to reduce from 11% in 2015 to 2% by 2050,” a segment of Section 4.15 of the Transport Policy read.

In addition to the state government’s target to drastically reduce private car trips, the policy includes other elements aimed at minimizing environmental damage. By 2050, it projects that 52% of buses in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme will be fuelled by clean energy and aims to increase the use of biodiesel in freight vehicles.

More insights

To decrease private car trips, the policy underscores the significant role of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system.

Currently, Phase 1 of the Blue Line is operational, and Phase 1 of the Red Line has been commissioned, with commercial operations set to begin soon.

Plans are also underway to complete Phase 2 of both the Red and Blue Lines and to introduce the Green and Purple Lines. These expansions will collectively reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, significantly decreasing the reliance on private vehicles.

On the adoption of clean fuels (gas, electric, hydrogen, etc.) for transportation within Lagos State, the policy outlines the establishment of necessary frameworks for reducing carbon emissions over the next five years. This includes promoting a shift from fossil fuels, converting BRT buses to gas fuel, and leveraging incentives from the National Gas Expansion Programme.

Furthermore, the policy highlights that proposals for electric vehicle operations are under active consideration. The state government is consulting with the Federal Government to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Lagos, all aimed at ensuring a sustainable and resilient transportation system.