Most jobseekers in Lagos hold only a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE), while 27.72% possess a bachelor’s degree.

This is according to a recently released report by the Lagos State Ministry of Planning and Budget titled “The Lagos Economic Development Update (LEDU) 2025”.

According to the report, 41.8% of Lagos jobseekers have SSCE as their highest qualification, making them the largest category of job seekers in the state.

This is followed by those with a bachelor’s degree, who constitute only 27.72% of jobseekers.

A small proportion (12.06 percent) of jobseekers had less than a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) as their highest qualification.

The report further reveals that 16.9% of jobseekers in Lagos hold mid-level educational qualifications, such as an Ordinary National Diploma (OND), a Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), or a Higher National Diploma (HND)

Challenges in the labour market

The report highlights a significant challenge in the Lagos job market, where more than half of jobseekers may find it difficult to secure higher-skilled positions.

This is due to the fact that many available jobs require advanced qualifications, such as a bachelor’s degree or specialized technical certifications, which a large percentage of jobseekers do not possess.

“However, when considering labour demand, over 50 percent of jobseekers may struggle to secure higher-skilled roles due to qualification requirements,” the report noted.

The report reveals that 87.9% of jobseekers in Lagos have at least a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE), indicating that the majority of job applicants meet the basic educational requirement for entry-level positions.

While having an SSCE is a minimum qualification, it does not necessarily provide the specialized skills or advanced knowledge required for many higher-paying and technical jobs in the modern labor market.

Expanding education, training, and skills

To address this challenge, the report suggests that increased access to higher education, vocational training, and skill development programs is necessary.

“The data underscores the importance of higher education in enhancing job prospects within the Lagos labour market,” the report stated.

Without these improvements, many jobseekers may continue to face difficulties in securing stable, well-paying jobs, contributing to underemployment and economic disparities in Lagos.