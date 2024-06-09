The Lagos State Government is actively engaging with Federal authorities to delegate certain powers, including managing federal highways and developing networks of electric vehicle charging stations within the State.

This development is documented in the recently unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy, which outlines a set of actions to address interrelated mobility challenges in the state.

According to Section 3.4(c) of the Transport Policy, the approval of these delegated powers aims to promote a more productive use of the existing transport infrastructure in Lagos State.

In addition to managing Federal highways and developing EV charging networks, the Lagos State Government seeks federal approval to enforce vehicle maintenance standards for all vehicles operating in Lagos, including out-of-state trucks and buses.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government is seeking federal approval to establish legally binding agreements with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for track-sharing arrangements between the Lagos Red Line and NRC services and to ensure appropriate and timely clearance of shipwrecks on the inland waterways.

The policy document further revealed that the delegation of responsibilities the Lagos State Government seeks approval for is expected to be documented in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), similar to the one established in the inland water sector between the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

More insights

Providing justification for the request for the delegation of the aforementioned powers, the Transport Policy notes that these measures aim to address the complexities and challenges arising from the shared jurisdiction between Federal and State authorities in certain policy areas, particularly where powers and responsibilities related to transport are held by Federal Ministries rather than the State.

“Through the above Policy elements, opportunities will be provided to address issues relating to the joint jurisdiction of Federal and State authorities in some policy areas and or where powers and responsibilities pertaining either directly or indirectly to transport are vested within Federal Ministries, rather than the State,” a segment of Section 3.4(c) of the policy reads.

The policy identifies a key issue: the limited formal authority of Lagos State over various transport-related matters.

Decisions about fuel prices, vehicle administration, and maintenance standards, for instance, are primarily under the jurisdiction of Federal Ministries. This lack of control, according to the policy, hinders the State’s ability to effectively manage and optimize its transport infrastructure and policies.

Another significant concern is the overlapping or unclear responsibilities between Federal and State authorities. A notable example highlighted in the policy is the track-sharing arrangement between the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Lagos Red Line.

Such situations create confusion and inefficiencies, as it is not always clear which authority is responsible for specific aspects of transport management.

The Lagos State Government contends that the proposed policy elements will clarify and streamline responsibilities, resolving jurisdictional disputes and enhancing governance in transport-related matters.

The ultimate goal is to create a more cohesive and efficient transport system to better serve the state’s residents.