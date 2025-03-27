The Lagos State Ministry of Health has established a 15-member committee to regulate the practices of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

According to a statement by the Ministry, they convened a High-Level Stakeholders’ Meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on regulating TBAs’ activities focused on standardizing TBA training, defining their scope of operations, ensuring compliance with health regulations, and establishing an effective patient referral system.

“In a bid to improve maternal and child health outcomes, the Lagos State Ministry of Health today convened a High-Level Stakeholders’ Meeting focused on regulating the activities of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) in the state. The meeting brought together key policymakers, health professionals, and regulatory bodies to deliberate on strategies for ensuring TBAs operate within established guidelines and contribute effectively to safe childbirth practices,” they stated.

Why the committee was formed

Stakeholders raised concerns over maternal and neonatal complications linked to unregulated TBA practices. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stressed the need for oversight to ensure TBAs contribute positively to maternal healthcare.

“We must ensure that every childbirth service, whether in hospitals or through TBAs, adheres to safety standards,” Abayomi said.

Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, highlighted the role of TBAs in the community, stating that regulation would help integrate their services into the broader healthcare system.

Committee members and their mandate

The 15-member committee includes representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB), the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Their mandate includes:

Assessing the challenges associated with TBA practices

Recommending regulatory measures

Submitting a comprehensive report for evaluation by a larger stakeholder assembly

Dr. Abiola Idowu, Permanent Secretary of the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), stated that stricter oversight would reduce risks to mothers and newborns.

Discussions at the meeting emphasized modernizing TBA training to align with contemporary obstetric knowledge.

“We need to equip TBAs with the right skills and knowledge to ensure safe deliveries,” said Dr. Donald Imosemi, Chairman of the Lagos State Steering Committee on Maternal Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR).

Representatives from the WHO and other health organizations underscored the importance of a seamless patient referral system between TBAs and hospitals to manage high-risk pregnancies more effectively.

What you should know

Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) are individuals who assist pregnant women during childbirth, often in rural and underserved communities where access to modern healthcare is limited.

They provide prenatal, delivery, and postnatal care, relying on traditional methods, herbal remedies, and cultural practices. Some also offer maternal nutrition guidance, newborn care, and family planning services.

Despite their role in supporting maternal health, TBAs face significant challenges due to a lack of formal obstetric training. This increases the risk of birth complications, infections, and maternal or neonatal mortality. Limited access to emergency medical care and life-saving interventions further exacerbates these risks.