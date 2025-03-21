Renetech Renewable Energy Technologies, a leading Swedish energy company, is exploring plans to develop a biogas plant in Lagos as part of ongoing efforts to promote clean energy solutions in the state.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

According to the statement, representatives from Renetech, including Chloe Champlong, David Bauner, and Tom Walsh, held a meeting with officials from LASEPA and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) at LASEPA headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting focused on discussing the potential of building biogas plants in Lagos State as part of the government’s efforts to achieve cleaner energy.

The statement noted that the biogas project, currently in its feasibility study phase, is a joint effort by Renetech, LAMATA, LASEPA, and other stakeholders. Surveys and questionnaires have been conducted to ensure the project aligns with Lagos State’s goals of safety, effectiveness, and environmental sustainability.

It further noted that Renetech and its partners remain dedicated to delivering a cleaner, safer, and more environmentally friendly Lagos, positioning the state as a model for sustainable urban development.

More insight

The statement provided further insights into the key discussions that took place during the meeting.

One of the primary topics was the main challenges in adopting biogas technology, where participants identified potential barriers to implementation and explored strategies to overcome them.

The discussion also emphasized the sustainability of the project, focusing on how to ensure that the biogas initiative delivers long-term environmental and economic benefits to Lagos State.

Additionally, the need for thorough feasibility studies was highlighted. These studies aim to assess the technical, economic, and social aspects of the project to determine its viability.

Another critical point was capacity building, as stakeholders stressed the importance of training personnel to effectively manage and maintain the biogas facilities once operational.

The meeting also covered plant design and construction, with participants discussing the planning and operational requirements for establishing biogas facilities in Lagos.

Furthermore, the conversation explored energy usage and maintenance, particularly the application of biogas as a clean fuel alternative for LAMATA buses and its potential for electricity generation to support the state’s energy needs.