Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced the export of refined petroleum products to several international markets across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

This was made known by Mr. Ayirioritse Okerentie, the Deputy Regional Director of Dangote Cement, during the company’s Special Day at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair themed “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement & Global Recognition”

According to Okerentie, the products currently being exported include aviation fuel, naphtha, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and automotive gas oil, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery says it has begun exporting refined petroleum products to many African, European, American, and Asian markets.

“The regional director listed the products to include aviation fuel and naphtha, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and automotive gas oil,”

“Okerentie explained that Dangote Petrochemical Complex had kicked off the production of polypropylene, a major raw material used in textile, plastic, furniture, and pharmaceutical sectors,” the source read in part.

The Director stated that the Dangote Petrochemical Complex has begun producing polypropylene. This material is important for industries like textiles, plastics, furniture, and pharmaceuticals. The local production of this material will boost Nigeria’s industrial growth.

More insights

Okerentie highlighted some of Dangote’s contribution to national infrastructure development. He explained that the company helped in the reconstruction of important roads such as the Obajana-Kabba Road and the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos.

He added that the company is also working on reconstructing the Ibeju-Lekki Expressway using concrete, which is estimated to last over 100 years, offering a more durable alternative to asphalt roads.

Okerentie reaffirmed Dangote Sugar’s role in the domestic sugar industry and the company’s commitment to ending raw sugar importation through its Sugar Backward Integration Programme.

He also noted ongoing investments in agriculture aimed at enhancing food security, with new agricultural products set to hit the market soon.

What you should know

In March, Nairametrics reported that the Dangote Refinery had commenced production of polypropylene, with a capacity to produce 830,000 metric tonnes per year from two plants within the refinery.

The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the production of polypropylene by the Dangote refinery can revive Nigeria’s comatose textile industry.

According to him, the Dangote refinery making large production of polypropylene, Nigeria will become a net exporter of the product, and it will reduce pressure on foreign exchange.