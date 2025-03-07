The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced a series of stakeholder engagements for the implementation of Phase 1 of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Green Line, which will run from Marina to Sangotedo.

The engagements aim to sensitize key stakeholders, including local government executives, resident associations, and business groups, about the upcoming rail project, as conveyed in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of LAMATA on Friday.

The Green Line, spanning 68 kilometers from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, is expected to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across the Lekki corridor.

The first phase, covering Marina to Sangotedo, will set the foundation for the project’s full rollout.

“A series of stakeholder engagements has commenced to sensitize local government executives, resident associations and the business community of the imminent implementation of the 68-kilometer Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone.

“The first phase of the rail project is expected to be implemented from Marina to Sangotedo,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement noted that a LAMATA delegation, led by Engr. Osa Konyeha, Technical Adviser, Planning, visited Ibeju-Lekki, Eti-Osa, and the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) to introduce the mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process.

The ESIA will be conducted by Setec & Greenstad Limited, represented by Deputy Team Lead, Mr. Olatunde Adesua.

Engr. Konyeha outlined the project’s key components, emphasizing that the ESIA would address environmental and social concerns before construction begins.

Local government officials, Hon. Adebanjo Adewale (Ibeju-Lekki) and Hon. Idowu Badru (Eti-Osa), backed the project, citing its potential to ease travel and boost commerce.

LERSA representatives, including Mr. Femi Oke, Mrs. Jennifer Olorunsola, and Mr. Wale Aderoju, praised the state government’s commitment to rail infrastructure but called for a traffic management plan to reduce disruptions. They suggested alternative link roads, effective traffic control, and clear road diversion signage.

What you should know

The 68km Green Line, linking Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, is a key part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which envisions six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines to ease congestion.

In September 2024, Lagos formalized an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to design, finance, and operate the Green Line, advancing the state’s transport modernization efforts.